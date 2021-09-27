iPhone 14 to bring ‘complete redesign’, report claims

The next iPhone will bring the first complete redesign to the line-up in years, according to a new report.

The iPhone 13 has only been in shops for less than a week, but rumours are already beginning about what form its successor will take.

The new line-up will include “new entry-level and Pro models and a complete redesign”, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has a strong track record of detailing Apple products before they are announced to the public.

He suggested that the relatively minor changes to the iPhone 13 – which includes improved battery, a better processor and an upgraded display, but no major changes to the outside of the device – meant that engineers had more time to work on that more radical model for next year.

The rumours line-up with other leaks from reliable analysts, including Ming-chi Kuo. He suggested that Apple will finally be able to get rid of the notch from the top of the phone netirely next year, and instead fit the components that live in it into a small hole in the screen.

Rumours have also suggested that Apple will change the line-up itself. It is said to be getting rid of the Mini version of the iPhone – which is rumoured to have sold badly, despite positive reviews – and instead bring two Pro and two non-Pro phones, each in a “Max” and regular size.

Mr Gurman also suggested that rumours that Apple is working on a foldable version of its phone with a view to possibly releasing one within a few years are correct.

Despite the consensus of rumours, Apple still has the capacity to surprise, especially given the new phone is not due for release for another year. A similar consensus had formed that Apple would completely redesign its Watch this year – with flat sides to match the iPhone, iPad and iMac – but when the Series 7 arrived, it featured an upgraded rather than totally re-imagined design.