Sky has until 31 January to reach an agreement with Discovery
Sky has until 31 January to reach an agreement with Discovery
(Reuters)

Sky TV customers could lose Animal Planet, Eurosport and 11 more channels next month

Negotiations with Discovery Communications have broken down, and Sky says 13 channels could disappear on 1 February

Aatif Sulleyman
Thursday 26 January 2017 14:42
Comments

A fierce dispute between Sky and Discovery Communications could end with Sky TV customers losing access to 13 channels next month.

Negotiations over money have broken down, with Discovery, which is behind Eurosport, Animal Planet and Quest, claiming that Sky is refusing to pay it “a fair price”.

It has responded by threatening to pull its entire portfolio of 13 channels from the service, and is using the hashtag #KeepDiscovery to bring attention to the dispute.

The TV shows you'll be bingeing in 2017

Show all 27

Sky says the following channels could disappear from its service on 1 February:

Recommended

  • Animal Planet
  • Discovery HD
  • Discovery History
  • Discovery Home & Health
  • Discovery Science
  • Discovery Shed
  • Discovery Turbo
  • DMAX
  • Eurosport1
  • Eurosport2
  • Investigation Discovery
  • Quest
  • TLC

“We believe Sky is using what we consider to be its dominant market position to further its own commercial interest over those of viewers and independent broadcasters,” said Susanna Dinnage, Discovery's UK MD. “The vitality of independent broadcasters like Discovery and plurality in TV is under threat.”

Read More: Sky Broadband deals and offers

Discovery claims Sky is paying less for its channels now than it did a decade ago, adding that its share of viewing on Sky has grown by more than 20%.

Sky, meanwhile, is holding its ground, claiming that Discovery has suffered a 17% decline in viewing share since 2013.

“Despite our best efforts to reach a sensible agreement, we, like many other platforms and broadcasters across Europe, have found the price expectations for the Discovery portfolio to be completely unrealistic,” said a Sky spokesperson. “Discovery's portfolio of channels includes many which are linear-only where viewing is falling.

Recommended

“Sky has a strong track record of understanding the value of the content we acquire on behalf of our customers, and as a result we've taken the decision not to renew this contract on the terms offered.

“We have been overpaying Discovery for years and are not going to anymore. We will now move to redeploy the same amount of money into content we know our customers value.”

The companies have until 31 January to reach an agreement.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in