Virgin internet down: Wifi and network connections stop working amid major outage

Andrew Griffin
Thursday 25 June 2020 10:50
Comments
Virgin internet down: wifi and network connections stop working amid major outage

Virgin internet has stopped working amid what appears to be a major network outage.

Vast numbers of people reported issues with their wifi connections, which appeared to begin just before 10am UK time.

Virgin Media's service status page, which allows users to check whether they are affected by any given outage, also appeared to be offline, according to various customers who tried to use it.

Problems were reported right across the UK, according to tracking website Down Detector.

But Virgin Media said the issue was affecting some parts of London, though not everyone.

Recommended

“We’re aware that some customers in parts of London are experiencing an issue with their broadband," a spokesperson said. "We are working as quickly as possible to restore services and apologise to those affected.”

The company's official Twitter feed is yet to post publicly about the outage. But it replied to a number of affected users apologising for problems.

Virgin Media, like many internet companies, has been hit by some high profile internet outages as the UK relies on their home connections to get through lockdown.

In late April, one issue lasted for hours, and left people without stable internet connections for much of the day.

Despite those problems, Ofcom has said that home internet connections are working mostly as normal despite the unusual demand of the lockdown period.

Gadget and tech news: In pictures

Show all 25

Virgin Media and O2 are in the middle of a merger that will see them create a media and telecoms giant worth some £31 billion.

Recommended

The outage comes as new research shows the major and lasting changes that have been brought about as people work, study and live more at home becuase of the coronavirus outbreak.

Read More: Virgin Media broadband deals and offers

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in