Nintendo has released an update to its Nintendo Switch software that allows it to be used with Bluetooth headphones.

The update, which many expected to be a part of the Nintendo Switch OLED (but was not), allows only one Bluetooth audio device to be paired at a time; however, up to ten Bluetooth devices can be saved on a Nintendo Switch system at a time.

The ‘Bluetooth Audio’ option can be found in the Switch’s Settings menu following the software update, which is available now.

Only two wireless controllers can be used while a Bluetooth audio device is connected, and it will be disconnected during ‘local communication’ – such as multiplayer in the same room.

Nintendo also says that Bluetooth microphones cannot be used, but the Japanese company’s voice chat system is tied entirely to smartphones through an app in any case.

The Bluetooth update brings with it one other important feature: the console will now continue to be connected to the internet while in sleep mode, so it can download content while not being used.

The update comes ahead of the aforementioned Nintendo Switch OLED model, which launches on 8 October for $349.99. That device will have a larger display with smaller bezels, “enhanced audio”, and 64GB of internal storage. The stand has been redesigned as well, giving it a larger base for use outside of the dock.

There have been long-running rumours of a “Pro” version of the Switch that could have an updated processor and 4K video support for televisions, but Nintendo says that it has “no plans” for another device.

“A news report [...] claimed that the profit margin of the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) would increase compared to the Nintendo Switch. To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to make clear that the claim is incorrect,” the company said in a tweet.

“We also want to clarify that we just announced that Nintendo Switch(OLED Model) will launch in October, 2021, and have no plans for launching any other model at this time.”