Sony has released its first beta update for the PS5, allowing access to new features.

Chief among them is a change that makes the M.2 SSD slot finally available for use. That allows for much faster read and write speeds, allowing the console’s internal storage to be updated and used with the latest games.

The update also brings some other smaller changes to the user experience, as well as fixing confusion over whether the console was downloading PlayStation 4 or 5 games. Until now, the console might accidentally play older versions of titles, but now different versions will appear separately and indicate which console they are intended for.

Sony unveiled the beta programme for the PS5 last month, when it encouraged those interested to apply. As with all beta programmes, it offers access to new software with the warning that they might not be ready for release, and could include bugs.

The chief feature of the beta – the option to use new SSDs to expand storage – is something of a complicated process. It requires first updating the software and then physically opening up the console, and instructions are found on Sony’s website.

In addition to that change, Sony is updating the Control Center so that it can be customised, with controls moved around or added. Users will also be able to more easily send and receive messages through the Game Base that is inside that Control Center.

The friend section is also being updated, with the option tos ee how many people are online. It will also have an improved trophy tracker that makes it easier to access up to five trophies.