PlayStation will give people the chance to get new PS5 features before they are released.

It is launching its first beta programme for the new console, meaning that users will be able to test them out before they are made available to the public.

Beta programmes mean that users can download new updates ahead of their full release, and are run by other companies including Microsoft and Apple, as well as previous versions of the PlayStation. The downside is that the testing may bring up bugs or other issues that cause problems for people using them.

Sony did not say what would be coming in the new update that members of the programme would get access to. It said it would “share more in the coming weeks about what you can expect”.

It did say that the company is planning “another major system update packed with new features”.

The announcement follows a major system update released in April that brought a whole range of features, including new options for USB storage, enabling the Share Play feature across different generations and new UI changes and social features.

Users can sign up to have a chance of being in the beta through the official PlayStation website. Anyone taking part must be over 18, and live in the US, Canada, Japan, UK, Germany or France.

“By signing up, you could be among the first to put new features to the test and provide essential feedback that will help guide their development,” Sony said.

Those who are chosen to be part of the programme will be sent an email that will explain how to download the new software. The console can be restored back to the official release during the beta, Sony said.