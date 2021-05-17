Sony CEO apologises for PS5 nightmare as consoles set to restock this week

Sony’s CEO has apologised over the slow rate Playstation 5 production, but more are on the way, following reports that more are coming to Target this week.

The fifth generation of the gaming console has been incredibly popular since its launch in November, when 7.8 million people managed to get their hands on one.

Speaking to Wired, Jim Ryan, the chief executive officer of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said that production was about to start “ramping up”.

Mr Ryan told the tech magazine: “We see production ramping up over the summer and certainly into the second half of the year, and we would hope to see some sort of return to normality in terms of the balance between supply and demand during that period.”

Building on this news, it is expected that Target has been preparing for a restock that is reportedly set for 19 May.

Tom’s Guide is speculating that the retailer has been preparing for a while for the popular console to hit their shelves, and outlined some of their best tips to ensure your online checkout process goes off without a hitch.

They suggest downloading Target’s app when purchasing, using a third-party payment method such as PayPal or Apple Pay and recommend amending your location if your local store is sold out.

A drop of a new video game device is always big news. This was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced us all to spend a lot more time at home and wanting to escape from real-world troubles with many opting to play video games.

Nintendo reported record profits due to the stay-at-home orders after their Switch was the runaway success at the beginning of lockdown in the first half of 2020.