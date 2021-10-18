Social media site Reddit has unexpectedly gone down, with users unable to access the website or the app.

According to the website DownDetector, which tracks internet outages, users began experiencing issues at around 9:40pm GMT (4:40pm EDT).

Many users also took to Twitter to share their issues, although it is currently unclear what the source of the outage is.

The Independent has reached out to Reddit for more information, but the company has acknowledged the problem.

“We are currently investigating this issue”, a tweet from the official Reddit Status account reads.

The outage follows problems with Snapchat, which briefly went offline last week, as well as Facebook - which had a shocking five hour-long outage that took WhatsApp and Instagram with it.

The primary reason for that outage was a wrong command during routine maintenance work, which locked Facebook out of its workplace suite and the company was forced to physically access its data centres.

More follows...