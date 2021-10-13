Snapchat appears to have stopped working, preventing users from accessing the app or sending messages.

Website and app monitor Down Detector registered tens of thousands of reports from Snapchat users on Wednesday.

Users also complained across social media of issues with Snapchat.

“Is anyone else’s Snapchat half down or is it just mine, main snaps aren’t sending but ‘blue’ chat is?” one Twitter user wrote.

Another asked: “Is Snapchat not working for everyone or is it just me?”

The official Snapchat Support account on Twitter posted: “We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now - hang tight, we’re looking into it!”

The major outage comes just a week after Facebook was hit by issues across all of its apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. The total down time lasted more than six hours, costing the company millions of dollars in revenue.

The Independent has reached out to Snap for comment.

More to follow.