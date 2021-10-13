Snapchat down - live: App not working for tens of thousands around the world
It is unclear what has caused the outage but Snapchat has said that it is investigating
Photo sharing app Snapchat has gone down across the world.
Many users have been prevented from accessing the app or sending messages.
The official Snapchat Support account on Twitter posted: “We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now - hang tight, we’re looking into it!”
Right now, however, it is unclear exactly what the cause of the issue is.
What will happen to streaks?
Unfortunately, Snapchat provided no comment when asked by The Independent if users streaks would be maintained following the outage.
Snapchat: Issue is not ‘universal'
Although users are still experiencing problems, Snapchat has just told The Independent that the issue did not appear to be universal and many services were returning online.
Users are reporting being able to log into the app, but cannot load chats or bitmoji. It is unclear yet whether users who lose their Snap streaks will be able to reclaim them.
Issues appeared to begin at 11:39am GMT, with users reporting connectivity issues when trying to log into the app, according to the website DownDetector.
Snapchat - what has gone wrong?
Right now, it is unclear what has happened to cause Snap’s outage.
The Independent has reached out to the photo sharing company for more information, but has received no reply yet.
