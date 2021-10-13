Photo sharing app Snapchat has gone down across the world.

Many users have been prevented from accessing the app or sending messages.

The official Snapchat Support account on Twitter posted: “We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now - hang tight, we’re looking into it!”

Right now, however, it is unclear exactly what the cause of the issue is.

Read more: Snapchat down: App not sending snaps in major outage

More follows...