Skyinternet appears to have been hit with issues, with customers complaining about strugles to get online.

On Monday evening, Sky said they were working to “fix the current ongoing broadband issue”.

“Support teams remain engaged and are working to restore service as quickly as possible and hope to have this fixed shortly,” Sky's official Help Team customer support tweeted just before 10pm.

Thousands of reports had been registered on DownDetector on Monday, while customers complained on social media about being unable to get online.

One Twitter user said it was been “down for hours” in a tweet late in the evening.

Another said: “Working from home and my sky internet is down … great.”

On Twitter user asked when they would be able to access services again. They said: “My husband and I have had to resort to playing junior Uno!”

On Monday evening, Sky apologised for any inconvenience caused, and said they were working to restore service as soon as possible.

“We are aware of and are continuing to fix the current on going broadband issue,” the Sky Help Team tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the official customer support team said they were aware of issues affecting broadband customers, and warned people might face issues get online, or with making and receiving calls.

Customers are able to monitor any issues with their service through Sky's status page.

