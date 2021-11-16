Snapchat down - update: Spotify among other major sites experiencing Google Cloud problems
Spotify, Snapchat, Discord and other significant parts of the internet appear to have briefly stopped working.
The issue is likely related to a problem in the underlying infrastructure of the sites, given the outage on various services began at the same time.
As such, the problem recalls an issue in June when internet company Fastly stopped functioning correctly, and knocked many of the world’s biggest websites offline.
The latest problem appeared to instantly take down much of the internet. Services from Etsy to Pokemon Go, Target to Fitbit all seemed to be affected by the issue, according to tracking website Down Detector.
The issues then appeared to resolve themselves as soon as they arrived, with websites appearing to go back to working about half an hour after they had broken.
Follow the latest updates live below.
How many outage reports did Down Detector receive?
Down Detector saw nearly 53,000 users report an issue with Spotify as of 1.30pm ET, while Discord had around 41,000 reports and Snapchat around 84,000. The initial reports were concentrated in Los Angeles and New York, with other major US cities also being impacted.
Google Cloud ‘aware’ of issue with their platform
Companies react to internet outage
A reported 30,000 websites all went down at the same time following the Google Cloud issue, before starting to come online again.
Google Cloud outage blamed for websites going down
Google Cloud Status Dashboard published following message at 10.17 PST.
“Summary: Global: Experiencing Issue with Cloud networking
Description: We believe the issue with Cloud Networking is partially resolved.
Customers will be unable to apply changes to their load balancers until the issue is fully resolved.
We do not have an ETA for full resolution at this point.
We will provide an update by Tuesday, 2021-11-16 11:28 US/Pacific with current details.
Diagnosis: Customers may encounter 404 errors when accessing web pages.
Workaround: None at this time.”
Andrew Griffin has the story.
Large parts of the internet just broke
