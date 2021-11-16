Spotify, Snapchat, Discord and other significant parts of the internet appear to have briefly stopped working.

The issue is likely related to a problem in the underlying infrastructure of the sites, given the outage on various services began at the same time.

As such, the problem recalls an issue in June when internet company Fastly stopped functioning correctly, and knocked many of the world’s biggest websites offline.

The latest problem appeared to instantly take down much of the internet. Services from Etsy to Pokemon Go, Target to Fitbit all seemed to be affected by the issue, according to tracking website Down Detector.

The issues then appeared to resolve themselves as soon as they arrived, with websites appearing to go back to working about half an hour after they had broken.