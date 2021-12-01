(Sonos)

Sonos Sub Mini: Company appears to leak its own upcoming new product in app

Andrew Griffin
Wednesday 01 December 2021 08:36
Sonos appears to have accidentally leaked its own upcoming product.

A user of the company’s app found that there was a mention of a “Sub Mini” inside the app, which appears to be a smaller and presumably cheaper version of its subwoofer.

Sonos currently only makes the Sonos Sub. That has gone through a number of different generations but has kept the same large, square design.

The app explains that the Sub Mini is “a smaller, cylindrical subwoofer”, compared with the main version of the Sub.

Sonos has made no public mention of a Sub Mini. But the inclusion in the app does suggest that the launch could be imminent.

The Sub has received positive reviews, but is a significant purchase – both in size and price. At £750, it is one of the company’s most expensive products, and measures 15.8 inches across.

Sonos has history slimming down its larger and more expensive products. A few years ago, it launched its smaller Beam soundbar, which was updated recently.

The mention of the new Sub Mini was found by a user who was looking to use the option to have two Subs in a room at once, which came in an update almost exactly a year ago.

