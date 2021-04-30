SpaceX has scrubbed the latest Starship test, which was set to launch from its Starbase facility in Texas on Friday.

Starship SN15’s high-altitude flight test follows four previous attempts that all ended in massive explosions.

SpaceX boss Elon Musk said previous issues with the rocket’s Raptor engines have been fixed “six ways to Sunday”, though if it fails to land cleanly there are more Starship prototypes currently under development.

Airspace clearance had been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), road closures were in place with Cameron County, and marine hazard notices had been issued.

Just before 1pm local time (7pm BST), Cameron County updated its website to state that local roads in Boca Chica had been reopened.

SpaceX is yet to give an official reason for cancelling the Starship launch. Another attempt is expected to take place on Monday.