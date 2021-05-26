Double lunar event: Super Blood Moon and lunar eclipse

Blood moon live: What time to see supermoon lunar eclipse and all the latest photos

Western US will have best seat in the house for the event

Graeme Massie@graemekmassie
Wednesday 26 May 2021 04:08
Night sky watchers in the western United States are set to enjoy a “super flower blood moon” in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

As the moon enters the Earth’s shadow it will turn a blood red colour during a total lunar eclipse, the first time in two years that it can be seem from the US.

While the supermoon will be visible across the world, a partial eclipse will only be viewable in large parts of the US and eastern Americas, as well as regions of east Asia.

“Hawaii has the best seat in the house and then short of that will be California and the Pacific Northwest,” said NASA’s Noah Petro, project scientist for the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.

Experts say that it will all begin at around 1.47am PST on 26 May, when onlookers from Southern California to Washington state will start to see subtle changes to the color of the moon.

After several hours of traveling into the earth’s shadow the moon will begin to turn red at around 2.45am PST.

As it continues to travel into the Earth’s inner shadow the full face of the moon will become a deep red, starting in the Los Angeles area at around 4.11am PST.

Because of the way the moon orbits the total eclipse will only last for an estimated 11 minutes and be complete by 4.25am PST.

Onlookers will then be able to watch the whole process in reverse as the moon leaves the Earth’s shadow before sunrise.

How will weather impact lunar eclipse watching in Seattle?

Forecasters predict if Seattle residents will be able to see Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse.

Graeme Massie26 May 2021 04:08
Will Chicago residents be able to see blood moon total eclipse

How much of eclipse will people in the Windy City see on May 26?

Graeme Massie26 May 2021 03:03
Where to see total lunar eclipse in New Zealand

When and where to see blood moon eclipse in New Zealand.

Graeme Massie26 May 2021 02:01
Supermoon rises over a mosque in the Gulf emirate of Dubai

(AFP via Getty Images)
Graeme Massie26 May 2021 01:03
NASA: Set your alarms for Super Flower Blood Moon

“Supermoon + total lunar eclipse? It’s showtime,” tweeted the US space agency.

Graeme Massie26 May 2021 00:42
What makes a supermoon different from normal?

NASA took to Twitter to explain what is different about a supermoon and a normal moon.

Graeme Massie25 May 2021 23:55
Here is Super Flower Blood Moon weather forecast in Utah

Forecasters say central part of the state is best place to see the Blood Moon.

Graeme Massie25 May 2021 23:21
Super Flower Blood Moon: The best places to watch it in California

Night sky watchers in the western United States are set to enjoy a “super flower blood moon ” in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

As the moon enters the Earth’s  shadow it will turn a blood red colour during a total lunar eclipse, the first time in two years that it can be seen from the US.

The best places to watch the Super Flower Blood Moon in California

It is the first time in two years that it can be seen from United States

Graeme Massie25 May 2021 23:01
Where Super Flower Blood Moon will be visible

Experts say that best visibility will be in western United States.

Graeme Massie25 May 2021 22:45
Super Flower Blood Moon 2021: What is the meaning behind May full moon’s name?

A double lunar spectacle this week will make the Flower full moon of May extra special, combining the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2021 with the first lunar eclipse in nearly two years.

The eclipse – which is only visible in parts of Asia, Australasia and the Americas – will also give the moon a reddish appearance, earning it the moniker “Blood Moon”.

Anthony Cuthbertson has more.

What is the meaning behind this week’s rare Flower Full Moon?

Rare celestial coincidence earns May’s full moon an unusually long name

Graeme Massie25 May 2021 22:25

