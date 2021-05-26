Double lunar event: Super Blood Moon and lunar eclipse
Blood moon live: What time to see supermoon lunar eclipse
Western US will have best seat in the house for the event
Night sky watchers in the western United States are set to enjoy a “super flower blood moon” in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
As the moon enters the Earth’s shadow it will turn a blood red colour during a total lunar eclipse, the first time in two years that it can be seem from the US.
While the supermoon will be visible across the world, a partial eclipse will only be viewable in large parts of the US and eastern Americas, as well as regions of east Asia.
“Hawaii has the best seat in the house and then short of that will be California and the Pacific Northwest,” said NASA’s Noah Petro, project scientist for the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.
Experts say that it will all begin at around 1.47am PST on 26 May, when onlookers from Southern California to Washington state will start to see subtle changes to the color of the moon.
After several hours of traveling into the earth’s shadow the moon will begin to turn red at around 2.45am PST.
As it continues to travel into the Earth’s inner shadow the full face of the moon will become a deep red, starting in the Los Angeles area at around 4.11am PST.
Because of the way the moon orbits the total eclipse will only last for an estimated 11 minutes and be complete by 4.25am PST.
Onlookers will then be able to watch the whole process in reverse as the moon leaves the Earth’s shadow before sunrise.
Supermoon rises over a mosque in the Gulf emirate of Dubai
"Supermoon + total lunar eclipse? It's showtime," tweeted the US space agency.
NASA took to Twitter to explain what is different about a supermoon and a normal moon.
Forecasters say central part of the state is best place to see the Blood Moon.
Super Flower Blood Moon 2021: What is the meaning behind May full moon's name?
A double lunar spectacle this week will make the Flower full moon of May extra special, combining the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2021 with the first lunar eclipse in nearly two years.
The eclipse – which is only visible in parts of Asia, Australasia and the Americas – will also give the moon a reddish appearance, earning it the moniker “Blood Moon”.
Anthony Cuthbertson has more.
What is the meaning behind this week's rare Flower Full Moon?
Rare celestial coincidence earns May’s full moon an unusually long name
