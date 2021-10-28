The Tesco website appears have briefly broken again, just days after a major outage that took it offline for much of the weekend.

Visitors who logged on to do their online shop were instead directed to a “queue” that never actually seemed to end.

The site said that it was especially busy and so users had been forced to wait until it had recovered. That page refreshed every 30 seconds – but never brought the actual website back.

The outage came just days after Tesco’s website was taken offline in what appeared to be a hack. The outage began on Saturday morning and continued into Sunday.

Once the site was fixed then, Tesco warned that users might be put into such a queue as the site dealt with the influx of customers who had been waiting to place orders. Tesco said that it uses the system during peak periods.

The new issues led to an influx of complaints on Twitter from users who said they needed to book slots, or had imminent deliveries they needed to make amendments to.