Tesla has had to recall nearly 6000 vehicles in the United States due to loose brake calliper bolts that could cause low pressure in the tyres.

The recall, as reported by Reuters, affects Model 3 vehicles from between 2019 and 2021, and Model Y vehicles from between 2020 and 2021.

Tesla’s filings with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration apparently stated that there were no reports of crashes or injuries from the problem. It said it would inspect, tighten, or replace the boats as required.

The electric vehicle company said that the loose bolts could allow the brake calliper to come into contact with the wheel rim, although emphasis in quotes provided to Reuters that the event was “unlikely” or in “very rare circumstances”. Tesla was apparently made aware in December 2020 of an incident with a 2021 Model Y where a fastener was missing on the driver-side rear brake calliper.

The company has apparently taken measures to prevent loose bolds in the assembly process. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment from The Independent before time of publication.

The safety of Tesla’s vehicles has come into question again recently, after a consumer group said that the company’s self-driving technology could be “easily tricked” to turn on when nobody is sitting in the driving seat, as well as calls from Senate Democrats for a federal investigation into a Tesla crash that killed two men where it was reported that no one in the driver’s seat.

Tesla has been found to have throttled charging speed and battery capacity via a software update to its electric cars, a Norway court has ruled.