The Three mobile phone network appears to be down, with customers complaining that they are unable to make or receive calls.

People in some areas, such as Colchester and London, are reporting issues on social media.

According to the website DownDetector, people began to notice the problems at approximately 5:48am GMT - with more people reporting them at around 8:00am GMT, when the work day would begin.

In a statement, Three said: “We’re currently experiencing technical issues with some calls. Please accept our apologies if you’ve been affected by this, our engineers are working hard to fix it. Check back here for updates.”

Three did not provide more information about the exact nature of the outage when asked by The Independent.

More to follow...