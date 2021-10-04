Twitter users have complained that the site was slowing down as it came under pressure from the ongoing Facebook and Instagram outage.

Jack Dorsey’s social media platform appeared to acknowledge the strain it was coming under as users flooded over when it tweeted, “hello literally everyone.”

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, which are all owned by Facebook, completely stopped working shortly before 5pm BST (12pm EST). Other products that are part of the same family of apps, such as Facebook Workplace, also stopped working.

Unlike its rivals, Twitter was still up and running, but users noted that it was not operating at its usual speed.

“Facebook whatsapp and instagram are down and then twt was slow bc everyone came on twitter and everyone was going insane,” tweeted one user.

And @ariehkovler added: “So, erm, anyone else beginning to have issues with Twitter now? Slow load times, failures to get replies and threads, ‘unable to load tweet’?”

“Pls log off if you joined Twitter 04 October 2021 because you making it slow,” tweeted @RoyaltyGomo.

And @MeshackBevhula wrote: “Twitter is a bit slow today since today since the people from the village “FACEBOOK “ are here today....”

Another user wrote: “Y’all Instagram people making Twitter go slow, can y’all exit and please wait for insta.”

Twitter later apologised for the issues that it had faced on monday.

“Sometimes more people than usual use Twitter. We prepare for these moments, but today things didn’t go exactly as planned. Some of you may have had an issue seeing replies and DMs as a result. This has been fixed. Sorry about that!” the company said in a statement.

The Twitter slowdown came as Facebook was forced to send its engineers out to its US date centres to try and solve the outage, according to The Verge.

The outage is already the most serious one that the company has faced in a number of years.

“*Sincere* apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now. We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible,” tweeted the company’s Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer.

The Independent has reached out to Twitter for comment.