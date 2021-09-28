Twitter has stopped working properly, with users instead seeing an error message.

Visitors to the web version of the service saw a message reading: “Error”.

“Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again.”

It then tried to get users to refresh, but that did not seem to work for the most part.

The app version of the service appeared to be functioning as normal.

Twitter was once well known for regularly having issues, and early users became well acquianted with the “fail whale” that would appear when the site was down.

In recent years, however, the site has become more robust, and outages are much more rare.