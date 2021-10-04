Facebook says it is aware of the ongoing issues with its site and is working to fix them.

The Facebook app, as well as Instagram and WhatsApp, have all stopped working in a widespread and major outage.

A company spokesperson said that it apologised for the problem but gave no indication of why the outage began or how long it might take to fix.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” spokesperson Andy Stone said on Twitter. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

The same statement was posted shortly after on the official Facebook Twitter page.

Instagram also shared a similar update.

“Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them,” it wrote on its communications page. “Bear with us, we’re on it!”

And WhatsApp also updated users through its official Twitter account.

“We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible,” it said.

“Thanks for your patience!”