Windows 11 - Live: Microsoft’s new ‘next generation’ operating system unveiled today
A new Start Menu, better Xbox integration, a revamped Windows Store, and more are all expected in the announcement
Microsoft is today announcing its new operating system, Windows 11. The “next generation of Windows” will be showcased at a virtual event, with a new user interface and hints of new features.
Windows 10, the current operating system, was said to be the company’s final version - but the company is now promising “significant” updates. A first build of Windows 11 has already leaked, revealing a new, more rounded interface, a new Start Menu, widgets, and more.
It is also expected there will be changes to the Windows Store, a closer integration with Xbox services, and possibly Office 365 updates.
Windows 11: A new Start Menu and the death of Live Tiles
A leaked build of Windows 11 revealed some of what we can expect from Microsoft’s launch.
The new “Sun Valley” interface, as Microsoft has codenamed it, brings a centred rounded-edge rectangle with a grid of downloaded apps, recommended files, and a link to the user’s Microsoft account.
The grid of apps replaces Live Tiles, introduced in Windows 8, and attempts to make it easier for users to access programs faster.
Microsoft has added a new icon in the taskbar called Widgets, and it is expected that news, weather, and other content will be available pinned to the desktop. Apple’s iOS 14, from September 2020, recently introduced Widgets for the home screen.
There are also new snap controls that allow users to quickly pin windows to the left and right side of the screen, or arranging them into sections.
Windows 11: How to watch online
Microsoft will be streaming its new operating system launch from its website at 16:00pm GMT/11:00am ET - with The Independent reporting live on all the updates.
