The best and worst garden trends for 2022, according to a study

Brits are encouraging wildlife in their gardens with bird feeders and baths, hedgehog homes and bumblebee nest boxes - but garden gnomes and artificial grass have had their day.

A poll of 2,000 adults with an outdoor space found more than one in 10 describe their entire garden as ‘intentionally wild’ in style, to encourage biodiversity.

Fruit trees, composting areas and greenhouses appeared in the list of what people most like to see in a garden.

But anything painted in an orange wood stain, wind chimes, recycled old tyres and artificial topiary balls are unlikely to be bought in 2022.

Water features and ‘living walls’ are also among the most popular garden trends of the moment, while fake animals, buddha statues and plastic ornaments are out.

Kevin Smith from Draper Tools, which commissioned the research said: “So many of us have got into gardening in recent times and it’s fascinating to take a look at the top trends – as well as those that have fallen out of favour.

“It’s great to see the number of people focusing on sustainability by growing their own food, composting, harvesting rainwater and encouraging biodiversity in their gardens - hopefully these are long term trends that are here to stay.

“Gardens are ultimately a very personal thing, so although gnomes and plastic flamingos may not be top trends, if you love them in your garden – that’s all that matters.”

Other elements Brits are now turning away from in their gardens are hot tubs, perhaps as a result of rising electricity costs.

Another 27 per cent don’t like to see trampolines in their back gardens, and 15 per cent consider topiary to be ‘over’.

However, some trends made both the top garden trends and the worst ones - suggesting an opinion split.

Those which fall into this ‘love/hate’ category include decking, ponds, fire pits, and repurposing household items to grow plants in – like bathtubs, sinks, and old bikes.

Exactly one in five respondents say keeping up with the latest garden trends is ‘very’ important to them, while three quarters reckon they’ve got great outdoor taste.

And during a typical week, green-fingered Brits will spend an hour and 20 minutes pondering how to get the best from their outside space.

Nearly a fifth (17 per cent) also admit they get ‘inspiration’ for their garden by peering over their neighbour’s fence.

Adults will spend nearly two and a half hours each week outside tending to their garden areas during the summer months.

In total, they estimate having spent an average of £1,732 on buying new bedding, plants, tools and other garden costs since they moved in, according to the OnePoll data.

And it’s seen as money well spent, as 34 per cent said spending on their gardens is a worthwhile investment.

Respondents also say their top priority for their garden is simply having a place to relax (49 per cent).

However, just under a quarter (24 per cent) say sustainability is their number one goal, and 31 per cent want a space they can grow their own fruit and veg.

Draper Tools’ Kevin Smith added: “Our results found people use their gardens for many different things and there are certainly strong feelings out there - but almost everyone wants their space to look good.

“This is the time of year when all the work you put in during winter and spring should be paying off, and letting you enjoy that outdoor space.

“And if wild animals, birds and bugs are also able to thrive in the space then that’s just perfect.”

BRITS’ TOP 40 GARDEN TRENDS FOR 2022:

1. Bird feeders

2. Planters

3. Bird bath

4. Fruit trees

5. Hanging baskets

6. Lanterns/outdoor lights

7. Solar lighting

8. Vegetable gardens

9. Garden pathways/stepping stones

10. Herb garden

11. Rainwater harvesting

12. Terracotta plant pots

13. Water features

14. Wild meadow area/growing of wildflowers

15. Raised garden beds

16. Successional gardening (ensuring there are plants are flowering all year round)

17. Decking

18. Rose gardens

19. Ponds

20. Composting areas

21. Greenhouses

22. Summer houses

23. Natural stone/minerals

24. Hedgehog homes

25. Trellis

26. Fire pits

27. Glazed plant pots

28. Rock gardens

29. Bumblebee nest boxes

30. Immaculately trimmed lawns

31. Green houses

32. Naturalistic planting

33. Built in BBQ/Outdoor kitchen

34. Pergolas

35. Repurposing household items to grow plants in – such as bathtubs, sinks, old bikes

36. Bird/animal box cameras

37. Palm trees

38. Pizza ovens

39. No dig gardening – also known as rewilding (involves minimal interference to the garden)

40. Stripes in the lawn

BRITS’ WORST 40 GARDEN TRENDS FOR 2022:

1. Fake grass

2. Plastic ornaments

3. Gnomes

4. Trampolines

5. Artificial topiary balls

6. Fake animal/bird statues e.g. Flamingos

7. Buddha statues

8. Hot tubs

9. Recycled old tires as plant containers

10. Pub in a shed

11. Garden tiki bar

12. Shoe planter (a planter that looks like a shoe)

13. Fairy gardens (tiny mini gardens for fairies)

14. Ivy

15. Pretend bicycle planters

16. Anything painted with orange wood stain

17. Brightly painted fences

18. Outdoors beanbags

19. Sonic animal repellers

20. Wind chimes

21. Repurposing household items to grow plants in – such as bathtubs, sinks, old bikes

22. Gas powered barbecues

23. Crazy paving

24. Flowers which don’t smell very nice

25. Trees which drop leaves everywhere

26. Topiary (trimming hedges into shapes)

27. Decking

28. Over-pruned shrubs

29. Metal bird/animal/butterfly wall ornaments

30. Conifers

31. Patio heaters

32. Decorative crates

33. Fire pits

34. Chimeneas

35. Ponds

36. Rattan furniture

37. Garden clock

38. Plain lawns with boarders around them

39. Garden kitchen (for adults)

40. Gazebos