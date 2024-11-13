The Summer I Turned Pretty star reveals he is now married

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gavin Casalegno revealed that he’s now married after sharing pictures of his wedding to Cheyanne King on his social media.

The Summer I Turned Pretty star plays Jeremiah Fisher on the hit Amazon Prime Video coming-of-age romantic drama series with Lola Tung and Chris Briney. The show is based on a book of the same title by Jenny Han and follows Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Tung) who finds herself in a love triangle with two brothers – Conrad (Briney) and Jeremiah.

In an Instagram post on 12 November, Casalegno shared photos of his wedding to girlfriend Cheyanne King.

Casalegno, 25, wore a black suit, while his bride wore a strapless wedding gown with sheer white sleeves.

open image in gallery ( Gavin Casalegno )

open image in gallery ( Gavin Casalegno )

open image in gallery ( Gavin Casalegno )

open image in gallery ( Gavin Casalegno )

open image in gallery ( Gavin Casalegno )

“Forever captivated by you,” Casalegno captioned their photos.

Fans were surprised by the news, as the actor had not confirmed or even alluded to their relationship before.

“Okay hard launch!” wrote one fan, while another echoed their thoughts, writing: “The hardest hard launch i’ve ever witnessed.”

While it is unclear when the couple first began dating, People reported that a man who looks like Casalegno appears in an Instagram photo posted by King in September 2023.

After the show dropped in 2022, fans were quickly charmed by the fictional New England town of Cousins Beach that it is set in, especially the Fishers’ sprawling waterfront holiday home, where a majority of the drama happens.

The Independent’s Adele Cardani drew up a guide on how to recreate the seaside style at home, writing: “The show’s setting has me reminiscing about a long weekend I once spent on the charming island of Martha’s Vineyard, just off the coast of Cape Cod in Massachusetts. The summer colony’s preppy lifestyle is punctuated by faded red chinos, liberal lobster roll consumption, and sunny days spent under sail. And like in Jenny Han’s book-turned-TV-series, the region’s stately clapboard houses are a paradox of sorts – combining the novelty of being on holiday with the familiarity and comfort of home.”