Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Geena Davis says she ‘struggles’ to accept she is beautiful

The star revealed she feels she has become ‘more attractive with every decade’

Kate Ng
Saturday 08 October 2022 08:54
Comments
Thelma and Louise trailer

Geena Davis has opened up about her “struggle” to accept her beauty, revealing that she “desperately wanted to be pretty but wasn’t able to think I was”.

The 66-year-old award-winning actor, who is releasing a memoir titled Dying of Politeness this month, said she never thought of herself as beautiful.

The Thelma & Louise star became a model before beginning her acting career, which started when she was cast by director Sydney Pollack in his 1982 cult classic Tootsie and starred opposite Dustin Hoffman.

Speaking to The Times ahead of the release of her book, Davis said that becoming a model did nothing to convince her of her own beauty.

“I just thought I had figured out some magical way of holding my body so they would think I was pretty,” she said.

Recommended

Asked if, at any point during her successful acting career, she ever came to accept it, Davis said: “Am I beautiful? I can be beautiful, where I actually accept it, when I’m all dressed up, makeup and hair and everything.

“Then I think, ‘Oh yeah, I’m not so bad’. But it’s a struggle. It’s [always been] a struggle.”

However, Davis, who has been married three times, including to Jeff Goldblum and Renny Harlin, revealed that she feels more attractive as she gets older.

While her struggle “hasn’t been a source of pain”, she said: “It’s got much better over the years. I feel like I’ve got more attractive with every decade. Either I have or I’m feeling better about myself. Which is great.”

Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis attend "Thelma And Louise" 30th Anniversary drive-in charity screening experience hosted by MGM and Cinespia at The Greek Theatre on June 18, 2021

(Getty Images)

Davis has three children, 20-year-old daughter Alizeh and 18-year-old twin sons Kaiis and Kian, who she shares with her former partner Reza Jaharry.

Elsewhere in the interview, Davis recalled a “bad” encounter with Bill Murray in the early days of her career.

The pair worked together on the 1990 film Quick Change. Davis claimed that Murray insisted on using a massage device on her during their first meting despite her repeatedly saying no.

She added that, later, while they were filming on location, Murray began “screaming” at her in front of the cast and crew for being late when she had been waiting for her wardrobe.

Recommended

“That was bad,” she said. “I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn’t have got the part.”

The Independent has contacted Murray’s representatives for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in