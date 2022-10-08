Geena Davis recalls ‘bad’ encounter with Bill Murray: ‘I should have walked out’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Geena Davis has reflected on a “bad” encounter with Bill Murray early on in her career.

The Thelma & Louise actor worked with Murray on 1990 film Quick Change.

During their first meeting, the actor, who was 39 at the time, is said to have insisted on using a massage device on Davis despite her repeatedly protesting against it.

Recalling the alleged encounter, Davis, 66, told The Times: “That was bad. The way he behaved at the first meeting… I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn’t have got the part.

“I could have avoided that treatment if I’d known how to react or what to do during the audition. But, you know, I was so non-confrontational that I just didn’t…”

When the journalist pointed out that Davis was “blaming herself” for Murray’s alleged behaviour, Davis replied: “Ha. Point taken. There’s no point in regretting things, and yet, here I was regretting. And yes, exactly, it wasn’t my fault.”

The Independent has contacted Murray’s representatives for comment.

Earier this year, production on Aziz Ansari’s directorial film debut, Being Mortal, was reportedly suspended due to an alleged complaint of “inappropriate behaviour” against Murray, 72.

In 2021, Lucy Liu opened up about an alleged dispute she had with Murray while filming the 2000 movie Charlie’s Angels.

Speaking on the Los Angeles Times’s Asian Enough podcast, the actor said that while she wouldn’t “get into the specifics”, there was a moment where she was forced to stood up to Murray while on set.

Davis, who founded the nonprofit organisation Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, has written a memoir titled Dying of Politeness, which will be published on 11 October.