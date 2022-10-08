Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Geena Davis recalls ‘bad’ encounter with Bill Murray: ‘I should have walked out’

‘I could have avoided that treatment if I’d known how to react,’ the ‘Thelma & Louise’ star said

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 08 October 2022 08:17
Comments
Thelma and Louise trailer

Geena Davis has reflected on a “bad” encounter with Bill Murray early on in her career.

The Thelma & Louise actor worked with Murray on 1990 film Quick Change.

During their first meeting, the actor, who was 39 at the time, is said to have insisted on using a massage device on Davis despite her repeatedly protesting against it.

Recalling the alleged encounter, Davis, 66, told The Times: “That was bad. The way he behaved at the first meeting… I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn’t have got the part.

“I could have avoided that treatment if I’d known how to react or what to do during the audition. But, you know, I was so non-confrontational that I just didn’t…”

Recommended

When the journalist pointed out that Davis was “blaming herself” for Murray’s alleged behaviour, Davis replied: “Ha. Point taken. There’s no point in regretting things, and yet, here I was regretting. And yes, exactly, it wasn’t my fault.”

The Independent has contacted Murray’s representatives for comment.

Earier this year, production on Aziz Ansari’s directorial film debut, Being Mortal, was reportedly suspended due to an alleged complaint of “inappropriate behaviour” against Murray, 72.

(Getty Images)

In 2021, Lucy Liu opened up about an alleged dispute she had with Murray while filming the 2000 movie Charlie’s Angels.

Recommended

Speaking on the Los Angeles Times’s Asian Enough podcast, the actor said that while she wouldn’t “get into the specifics”, there was a moment where she was forced to stood up to Murray while on set.

Davis, who founded the nonprofit organisation Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, has written a memoir titled Dying of Politeness, which will be published on 11 October.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in