Fans are swooning over George Clooney and Amal Clooney’s sweet date nights amid their trip to Venice, Italy.

The beloved couple, who have been married since 2014, were spotted on outings in Venice throughout the last week. On Tuesday 29 August, the pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand as they made their arrival to the city ahead of the 14th Annual DVF Awards, during which a leadership award was given to Amal.

For the occasion, the activist wore a white dress with black flower, paired with black heels and sunglasses. Meanwhile, her husband opted for a navy shirt, grey sweatpants, and light brown shoes.

They went on to make a more elegant arrival to the event honouring Amal, which took place on 31 August during the 80th Venice International Film Festival. For her evening look, the British barrister chose a lace, light pink, spaghetti strap gown, with a sheer train attached. She paired the dress with silver heels and long sparkling earrings, while her hair was in a half ponytail.

George stood next to his wife’s side in a black suit and dress pants, paired with matching dress shoes and a blue polo shirt.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, fans have praised the couple, their outfits, and their displays of affection, on their star-studded night out.

“The level of style, stunning, attractive and sexy is so high!” one fan wrote, while another added: “They are so elegant.”

A third wrote: “The true definition of ageing like a fine wine.”

One made a reference to the hit Barbie film when applauding Amal’s pink outfit, quipping: “Amal Clooney is so President Barbie.”

Leading up to the awards ceremony, hosted by Diane von Furstenberg, the DVF Awards went on to praise the global work that Amal has done with victims of abuse.

“Amal has represented high-profile political prisoners and survivors of mass atrocities, such as the Yazidi women and girls enslaved by ISIS, civilians attacked by Sudanese militia and government forces in Darfur and female activists imprisoned around the globe,” a press release from the DVF Awards, shared with People, said. “Her track record in securing freedom for unjustly detained journalists around the world is unmatched.”

The A-lister is a longtime activist, as she and her husband are the co-founders of The Clooney Foundation for Justice, which “advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world,” according to the organisation’s official website.

Throughout their relationship, George has continued to gush over the bond he and his wife share. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the History Talks event in September 2022, he took the opportunity to celebrate his upcoming eight-year wedding anniversary.

When asked what has made the last eight years of marriage so magical, George replied: “Everything about my wife is sort of magical, as I think everybody has come to realise once they see her and hear her and hear what she stands for.”

“There’s just not a downside to her,” he added.

In 2014, the couple first married during a lavish ceremony in Venice. They went on to welcome twins, Alexander and Ella, six