Love Island star Georgia Harrison has given her first TV interview after Stephen Bear was found guilty of leaking footage of them having sex online.

On Tuesday (13 December), Celebrity Big Brother winner Bear was found guilty on two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress and two counts of voyeurism, after he uploaded a video of him and ex-girlfriend Harrison having sex on OnlyFans.

He faces up to two years in prison.

On Thursday (15 December), influencer Harrison, who waived her right to anonymity for the trial, appeared on Good Morning Britain, where she spoke about the verdict.

“It’s actually been two years since the day it happened and to be honest I really did hide myself in a room for a long time,” she told hosts Adil Ray and Ranvir Singh.

“Everywhere I went people were speaking about it and I did feel hurt, humiliated, ashamed. I felt very used, that you could love and trust someone and know that moment that you thought was a moment of love, was really a moment of making of money for them.”

The footage, which showed Bear and Harrison having sex in his garden, was filmed in 2020 and caught on CCTV camera.

Bear and Harrison had been in a relationship before the video made. While the sex was consensual, Harrison testified that she didn’t know she was being filmed.

Harrison admitted that it had taken her “a long time for me to get to this point” and that she now receives “so many messages” from other revenge porn survivors.

Stephen Bear arrives in court (PA)

“I had suffered in silence with the fear of [the video] surfacing for so long, that when it finally did, I just thought, not only do I want to take a stand for myself, but I want to do it for other women and men because it is such a rife crime and people do not realise the effect it has on people.”

Bear denied all charges, but was unanimously found guilty.

In court, the jury heard how Bear made more than £2,000 from sharing the video on OnlyFans.

In a statement following Bear’s conviction, Harrison described how she’d been through “absolute hell”.

“The only way to describe how I am feeling now is relieved,” she said. “The last two years have been absolute hell and this verdict will allow me to start to put the pain I have suffered in the past and start embracing the future.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of revenge porn, you can contact the National Revenge Porn Helpline by emailing help@revengepornhelpline.org.uk.