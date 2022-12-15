Harry and Meghan documentary: Duke claims William screamed at him in front of the Queen – live updates
Royal households accused of war against Duchess of Sussex to protect palace
The Duke of Sussex has told how it was “terrifying” to have his brother, now the Prince of Wales, shout and scream at him at the Sandringham summit in front of the Queen during the Megxit crisis.
Harry, in the final volume of the Sussexes' controversial Netflix documentary, also said a joint statement was put out without his permission in his and his brother's name on the same day denying a story that William had bullied him out of the royal family.
Harry recounted what happened behind the scenes when the Queen summoned Charles, William and Harry to Sandringham in January 2020 to resolve the Sussexes' future plans after they issued a statement saying they wanted to step back as senior royals.
“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren't true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in,” the duke said.
Watch: Harry claims William ‘screamed’ at him during emergency meeting called by Queen
Watch: Harry and Meghan cry during guided meditation session
Meghan spoke in the final episode of the Netflix documentary wanting “peace”.
She said: “Part of that, for me, is reclaiming, when you've lost a huge piece of yourself, getting that back includes getting back those relationships and those friendships, and things that anchor you to who you are.”
Meghan said her niece Ashleigh was a huge part of the process for her, adding that she came back into her life at the end of 2021.
“I texted her and she was immediately just happy to be reconnected,” Meghan said.
Ashleigh said: “I was there at Christmas. I missed so much of Archie's life but it doesn't necessarily feel like it. I think we immediately kind of had this bond.”
Ashleigh said it is "really good" to experience Meghan's children growing up and feeling like she is in their life.
Harry did not think British authorities would ever pull security
The Duke of Sussex said he did not think British authorities would “ever” remove their security when they returned to Canada in March 2020.
Episode five of the Harry & Meghan documentary shows Harry speaking to his camera at the time, saying: “These next few months is when we're going to be at our most vulnerable when the press no doubt will create some sort of feeding frenzy.
He then describes how their house in Canada was “completely surrounded” by the press when he got back from the UK with “boats in the water, cars up the drive, individuals trying to jump over the fence and take photographs over the wall”.
He added: “I'd never experienced that before.”
"M asked me: 'Would they remove our security?' I said: 'They'll never to that.' Meghan's background, her heritage, the world documented hate campaigns against us, suspicious packages being sent to the palaces, specifically with her name on or my name on.
“She said: 'Do you think they'll ever do that.' I said: 'No they'll never do that.' And they did it.”
Cutting back to his video at the time, he can be seen saying: “They've decided our security be removed on the 31st March, thereby leaving me less than three weeks to find security for my family and I'm worried. I'm genuinely concerned for that safety of my family.”
The 6 biggest talking points from Harry and Meghan Vol 2 on Netflix
The second part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary series, Harry and Meghan, has landed on Netflix, with the couple discussing everything from arguments with Prince William to Meghan’s miscarriage.
Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020, give intimate interviews in the series, alongside family and friends who have never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before.
The series was directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Liz Garbus, who has worked on a number of documentaries about public figures, including Marilyn Monroe, Bobby Fischer, and Nina Simone.
Read the full story below from our culture writer, Ellie Harrison:
The 6 biggest talking points from Harry and Meghan Vol 2 on Netflix
The second batch of the documentary’s episodes have arrived on the platform – here’s what we’ve learnt
Meghan said British public ‘were sad we were leaving’
The Duchess of Sussex said the British public “were sad that we were leaving” as the couple recalled their farewell week as working royals in the UK in March 2020.
Harry told episode five of the Netflix documentary: “We weren't with the family. It was our opportunity to go out with a bang to be honest.
“It never needed to be this way. We talked about this over and over again, sitting up late after these late-night engagements saying: ‘We would have carried on doing this for the rest of our lives'.”
Meghan said: “I thought 'the public - they've been fed these lies about me for two years. What do they think of me? They must hate us’.
“No, the people were just so embracing. They were sad that we were leaving. We were sad that we were leaving.”
The documentary then shows a clip of Harry talking into his phone camera, saying: “We're going to miss the British public. Not going to miss the British press, and their followers and their trolls that they create.
“I'm going to miss this country, so is Meghan.”
Watch: Meghan receives text from Beyonce during documentary filming
Beyonce once texted Meghan Markle to tell her she was “selected to break generational curses”, according to the duchess.
“Beyonce just texted, just checking in... I still can’t believe she knows who I am…” Markle said. “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected.
“She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”
Pictured: Meghan pregnant as shown in the documentary
Misan Harriman, a photographer and friend of Harry and Meghan, speaks in the final episode about the moment they revealed to him that Meghan was pregnant again.
“I just freak out. I freak out, because I know what they've been through to get to that place.
“And they're like: ‘It's got to be you helping us tell the world that we have new life in our lives’.
“It felt that at least I could do something to use my imagery to almost protect them if I could,” Mr Harriman said.
Meghan did royal job ‘better than those born to do it,’ Harry claims
Prince Harry claimed his wife was "doing the job better" than "those born to do it".
Lucy Fraser, Meghan's friend, said: "Because they were so popular with the public the internals at the palace were incredibly threatened by that."
Prince Harry then said: "The issue is when someone who's marrying in who should be a 'supporting act' is then stealing the limelight or is doing the job better than those who was born to do this then upsets people - it shifts the balance."
“It shifts the balance because you’ve been led to believe that the only way that your charities can succeed and the only way that your reputation can be grown or improved is if you’re on the front page of those newspapers.
“But the media are the ones who chose who to put on the front page.”
“The first time that the penny dropped for her, M (Meghan) and I spent the night in a room at Buckingham Palace after an event where every member of the family, senior members of the family had been, including the Queen.
“And on the front page of the Telegraph, Meghan. She was like ‘but it’s not my fault’ - and my mum felt the same way.”
Harry claims senior royals arranged time of crunch Sandringham meeting so Meghan could not attend
The Duke of Sussex said the timing of a meeting with senior royals at Sandringham about the couple's future was deliberately arranged so that Meghan could not attend.
In the fifth episode of Harry and Meghan's Netflix series, Harry said that he sought a meeting with the three most senior royal private secretaries after the couple's plan to move to Canada was leaked to the press in January 2020.
“I sent an email to the three most senior private secretaries saying let's have a meeting, let's get together and have a meeting and talk about this. Because what was happening, what was playing out in public was crazy. And that meeting was rejected.”
Meghan said she had to return to Canada after it was announced that they would be stepping back as their son Archie was still over there.
Harry added that it was only after Meghan had left that it was then arranged that there was going to be a meeting at Sandringham.
Meghan said: “Imagine a conversation, a roundtable discussion about the future of your life when the stakes are this high, and you as the mom, and the wife - and the target in many regards - aren't invited to have a seat at the table.”
Harry added: “It was clear to me that they planned that so you weren't in the room.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies