The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresea Nist have finalized their divorce after three months of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, a marital settlement agreement dated June 4 read that “certain irreconcilable differences heretofore arisen between the parties culminated in their separation.”

The documents stated that Turner and Nist, who were married in January during a televised ABC special, are entitled to their “sole and separate property” including housing and bank accounts. The finalization comes two months after they announced the divorce during an appearance on Good Morning America in April.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and - and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to - dissolve our marriage,” Turner told one of the talk show’s hosts.

Nist admitted that being unable to find a home together, after looking in both South Carolina and New Jersey, had contributed to their breakup. Despite their relationship not working out, she expressed her gratitude for everyone who supported them along the way.

“I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope,” she added. “We want none of that to change for anybody.”

Along with the divorce also came Nist needing to return the vintage-inspired engagement ring she was given at the end of the season. “I think that’s the rule, I think I have to give this ring back. Sad to say,” the mother of two admitted. “But, you know what, we don’t have to give back the memories.”

Although they are no longer married, the former couple also said they still have love for each other. “There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day,” Turner said.

After making their divorce announcement public, Nist took to Instagram to share a post with a Dr Seuss quote that read: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” In the post’s lengthy caption, she showed her appreciation for those who reached out to her following the divorce.

“To everyone who has expressed love, support and kindness to me I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are all such wonderful human beings. It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me, whether in person, on the phone, by text or by direct message. You are all so kind to do so,” she wrote. “For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand, please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness. Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter.”

“It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever. It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything.”

Nist explained how much she got out of the show as a whole, including the other Golden Bachelor contestants she now considered her friends.

“I ask you to please stay open to all the experiences, opportunities, and love that may come your way. Keep smiling, keep laughing… I will. I love you all,” the caption concluded.