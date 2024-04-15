Theresa Nist speaks out about divorce from Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Theresa Nist has officially spoken out about her divorce from the first-everGolden Bachelor, Gerry Turner.

The reality star took to Instagram on Monday to issue a lengthy statement about the split, which came three months after her and Turner’s televised wedding. During an episode of Good Morning America on 12 April, the former couple first revealed that they were splitting up, after going back and forth and what was the right living situation for them.

In her Instagram post, Nist shared a snap of an iconic quote from Dr Seuss: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” She then addressed her breakup in the caption, noting that she’s grateful for everyone who’s sent her messages of “love, support, and kindness”. She also responded to the mixed reactions to her breakup, specifically fans who have been taken aback by her and Turner’s decision to get a divorce.

“It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me, whether in person, on the phone, by text or by direct message. You are all so kind to do so,” she wrote. “For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand, please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness. Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter.”

Nist then acknowledged how much she still appreciates her relationship with Turner, as well as her time on The Golden Bachelor, which is a spinoff of the ABC’s hit Bachelor franchise. The first season followed Turner on his second chance at finding love, as he dated multiple women in their sixties and seventies, before walking away engaged to his now ex-wife.

“It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever,” Tist added. “It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything.”

She noted that while “sometimes things don’t go the way you planned,” that’s still “okay”. She then described some of the things she’s gained from being on The Golden Bachelor, including some of her now-close female friends who were featured in the season.

“I take so many positives away from this experience, most importantly and above all the incredible friends I now have in all of these amazing, wonderful women and in Angie and Jenny, Payton and Charlee, the producers, the production crew and so many of you,” she added.

Nist concluded her post by asking her followers to keep an open mind in their everyday lives, even though her marriage didn’t work out. “I ask you to please stay open to all the experiences, opportunities, and love that may come your way. Keep smiling, keep laughing… I will. I love you all,” she wrote.

Many fans and famous faces who were also a part of The Bachelor franchise took to the comments to express their love for Nist.

“I wish you the very best,” April Kirkwood, who was a contestant on The Golden Bachelor, wrote. “I truly tried to tell you but this was your lesson to experience. Much love!”

Leslie Fhima, who was the runner-up on The Golden Bachelor, added: “I love you my friend. I’m so happy to call you that.. you’re beautiful inside and out.”

“You’re such a beautiful human inside & out! So lucky to have crossed paths!” Lexi Young, a contestant on the latest season of The Bachelor – which featured Joey Graziadei as the lead – wrote.

During the recent episode of Good Morning America, Turner and Nist first announced they were going their separate ways. “Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and - and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to - dissolve our marriage,” Turner, 72, told GMA host Juju Chang.

Nist admitted that their search for a new home together was a factor in their break-up. The two were looking in South Carolina and New Jersey but never finalised any plans. She also thanked all their fans who have offered love and support throughout their experience on the show and after.

Though Turner and Nist said that they’re now “best friends”, they still both pointed out that they’re very much in love with each other. “There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day,” Turner said.

While the pair confirmed that they are giving their engagement ring back to the ABC franchise, Chang also added the former couple had a prenup and noted that they “highly recommend it to others”.

Although fans loved Turned during season one of The Golden Bachelor, where he searched for love again after his first wife – Toni – passed away in 2017, there were multiple reports about his previous relationship before the show.

In November, The Hollywood Reporter published an article that included claims from a woman who alleged she dated Turner for three years, with the reported relationship starting in September 2017, only three months after Toni had passed away. The woman – Carolyn – alleged that their relationship lasted until January 2020. However, in The Golden Bachelor, Turner expressed that he hadn’t kissed a woman in six years, seemingly referring to his late wife.

Speaking to THR, Carolyn made multiple claims about Turner’s behaviour during the romance, as she even alleged that when she fell down the stairs and had to get surgery – while moving out of his home in 2020 – he accused her of falling so she could stay in his house. Carolyn claimed he also suggested that she wanted to sue him for the injury.

When asked if the reports about Turner had to do with her divorce, during the GMA interview, Nist said no, noting that she already knew about his dating history before the articles about him came out.