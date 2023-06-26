Get a Meta Quest 2 VR headset from £149.99 when you trade in a selected console

Here’s a deal that could save you a massive 50 per cent on a Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset, only at GAME.

All you have to do is trade in your old console, and a discount of up to £150 will be applied to either the 128GB or 256GB version of the Meta Quest 2. This deal is available in-store at GAME, with the discount size depending on which model of game console you trade in.

An all-in-one VR headset from Meta, the Quest 2 lets you roam virtual worlds and play entirely immersive games, with no cables or wires to limit the experience. You simply put the headset on, draw out your play space, and jump into a fully virtual world.

What’s possible with Meta Quest 2

(Meta)

Games available on the Quest 2 headset include Among Us VR, Resident Evil VR, Beat Saber and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. The headset comes with a pair of wireless, handheld controllers for interacting with virtual worlds, and there are over 350 titles to download and experience, including fitness apps, blockbuster releases, multiplayer games and more.

Unlike some other virtual reality headsets, Meta Quest 2 has its battery built in, instead of being attached with a cable. The fully-charged battery lasts in the region of two to three hours, depending on how the Quest 2 is used, and is charged with the included cable and power adapter.

The Quest 2 creates a virtual, fully-immersive 3D environment using a pair of LCD displays, one in front of each eye. These each have a resolution of 1832 x 1920 and offer a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz for smooth visuals. The system is compatible with glasses wearers.

As well as 360-degree visuals, Meta Quest 2 also produces immersive, 3D positional audio (plus a 3.5mm socket for connecting headphones) with headtracking to make you feel like you’re right there in the game. There’s also haptic feedback on the hand controllers, for an even more immersive experience.

Quest 2 requires a Meta account and smartphone app to function, and can also be hooked up to a gaming PC for access to Rift titles, via the optional Link cable sold separately.

How to save up to £150 on Meta Quest 2 with trading in

(Meta)

This offer is exclusively available at GAME stores, and to save up to £150 all you have to do is trade in your old console. The size of the discount depends on which console you trade in. Part ways with a Nintendo Switch and you’ll get the full £150 off, halving the price of the 128GB Meta Quest 2.

Alternatively, trading in an Xbox Series S, Xbox One X 1TB or PlayStation Pro 1TB will lower the price from £300 to £180 for the 128GB model of Quest 2, and from £350 to £230 for the 256GB version.

Other trade-in deals are also available. You’ll save £100 on either version of Meta Quest 2 if you trade-in a PS4, PS4 Slim, Nintendo Switch Lite, Xbox One S, and £80 can be saved if you trade in either the 500GB or 1TB version of the Xbox One console.

This trade-in offer is available at GAME from 22 June until close of business on 19 July. If multiple consoles are traded in then the enhanced Quest 2 discount only applies to the most valuable console.

Consoles traded in must be in good working order and pass all of GAMES’s quality and security tests. They must also come with an official controller, HDMI cable, power cable, controller charging cable (where applicable) and dock (where applicable). ID is also required when trading in. For more information on how console trade-in deals work, visit the GAME website.