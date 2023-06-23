Are you looking for a way to enrich your education and bring your professional goals to life? From excellent business schools to esteemed research universities, we have curated a selection of amazing institutions that could help you achieve your career goals.

Get a prestigious degree in fashion and fashion media

(Condé Nast College of Fashion and Design)

Preparing students for a career in the fashion, media, and luxury lifestyle industries, Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in London’s Bedford Square opens the doors to a world of creativity. Courses — such as the Vogue Certificate in Fashion Media and MA Luxury Brand Strategy & Business — fuse academic learning with access to some of the brightest minds in the fashion and design industry, including the teams at Vogue, Glamour, GQ, and a host of other Condé Nast titles. These courses aim to prepare participants for a multitude of careers, including styling, journalism, fashion buying, marketing, branding, graphic design, PR, and more. Also supported by The University of Buckingham, the College creates an elevated educational environment for students to thrive in, through accomplished industry speakers, small-group teaching, and specialist facilities. condenastcollege.ac.uk

Train up as a travel agent and launch your own travel agency from home

(The Travel Franchise)

Do you dream of becoming a travel agent but do not know where to start? The Travel Franchise will give you all the tools you need to succeed in the business, while helping you start your own agency from the comfort of your home. Pick one of the company’s franchise packages (costing from £2,995 to £49,995) to get all the training and support that best suits your needs and your schedule — this includes everything from coaching webinars to overseas mentorship retreats and support from industry experts. No prior travel experience is necessary. Once your training is complete, you will launch your Not Just Travel agency and you’ll be able to work from home part time, full time or during your spare time. Part of Hays Travel, Not Just Travel has more than 550 accomplished agents in the UK. TheTravelFranchise.com, notjusttravel.co.uk

Upskill faster with agile skills development

(THRIVE)

When it comes to work training, learning management systems (LMS) and development platforms are key to becoming a more valuable member within the team. But what if you could find all the resources you need in one single platform? THRIVE’s complete Learning & Skills Platform gives you the capabilities of an LMS and the personalised social environment of a learning experience platform (LXP). You will learn how to manage, identify and understand new and emerging skills across your workforce. THRIVE’s platform provides advice and materials on workplace and corporate learning, remote working, peer-to-peer collaboration and even AI and machine learning. After graduating, you will be able to identify skills gaps within your organisation, manage cross-functional upskilling and connect people to the right opportunities. When it comes to creating a thriving work environment within a business, adopting an upskilling strategy that focuses on evolving talent and spotting potential gaps is key. Visit thrivelearning.com or download THRIVE’s agile skills development guide to learn more.

Pursue scientific studies at a research university in Lithuania

(Kaunas University of Technology)

If you are craving a change of pace, why not study at the esteemed Kaunas University of Technology (KTU)? Founded in 1922 and situated in Lithuania’s second largest city, KTU boasts two science, innovation, and business centres, Santaka Valley and Nemunas Valley, both leaders of scientific research in Lithuania. KTU offers 21 Bachelor’s and 26 Master’s programmes in English, as well as PhD programmes in 20 study fields. Courses include Aeronautical Engineering, Applied Chemistry and Food Science and Nutrition, and talented students are given the opportunity to join the research activities at KTU’s state-of-the-art labs. Between classes, you can explore the stunning architecture of Kaunas’ medieval Old Town, impressive landmarks like the Ninth Fort and quirky cultural spaces such as the Devil’s Museum. EU citizens can study for free (with state funding), while scholarship options and a tuition fee waiver programme are available for international students. Apply by 30 June to start studying in September 2023. apply.ktu.edu

Study purpose-driven leadership at a business school with multiculturalism at its core

(ESCP Business School)

The wide array of business schools in both the UK and abroad might make it hard to choose the right one for you and your professional aspirations. Ranked third in Europe by FT Rankings 2022, ESCP Business School can make this decision easier. With campuses in Berlin, London, Madrid, Paris, Turin, and Warsaw, it’s no surprise the school teaches responsible leadership with a running theme of European multiculturalism. Each year, ESCP welcomes more than 9,000 students and 5,000 managers from 130 different countries. It offers business training programmes, both general and specialised, including Bachelor’s, Master’s, MBA, Executive MBA, PhD, and Executive Education options. ESCP’s Bachelor’s in Management(BSc) and Master’s in Management are among its most popular courses, while the school’s Master’s in Finance (MSc) programme was recently ranked first worldwide by the Financial Times. ESCP’s London campus is in West Hampstead, housed in a beautiful Victorian building with modern facilities. Students can also benefit from the school’s strong connections with major businesses. Learn more at escp.eu

Accelerate career progression with the help of an online programme

(FourthRev)

Studying while working is not always easy, but online educational provider FourthRev offers the perfect solution to digital professionals who want to take their careers one step further. The company designs, builds and delivers online learning experiences that are purpose-built to drive transformative career outcomes — ideal if you are a professional with an undergraduate degree looking to evolve in your field or considering a career change. Known as Career Accelerators, these project-based programmes are created in partnership with global Top 50 universities, technology giants and industry leaders to give you the knowledge, skills, and certification you need to fast-track your career progression and ensure long-term relevance in your industry. Subject areas include data analytics, project management and user experience. This highly personalised learning experience comes with a dedicated support team that includes a career or executive coach. Find out more at fourthrev.com

Enrol in a hands-on course for immediate employability

(Buckinghamshire New University)

Are you after a practical course that can help you to land your dream job? Buckinghamshire New University (BNU) could be for you. Choose from over 300 career-focused courses across numerous subject areas including nursing, cyber security, hospitality, psychology, and pilot training. Students benefit from hands-on learning using state-of-the-art resources — BNU boasts a flight simulator, a psychology lab, realistic nursing wards and sophisticated art and design spaces, giving you the practical skills you need to succeed in your chosen field. You can also benefit from industry visits and discussions with employers, all designed to ensure you are ‘work ready’ once you get your degree. BNU is one of the few universities in the UK to offer free access to events, sports, skills training, and entertainment, as part of its Big Deal package. Limited places still available for September 2023 and January 2024. Visit bnu.ac.uk for more details and to apply.

Study engineering through practical projects

(The Engineering & Design Institute )

For a hands-on course in engineering, check out The Engineering & Design Institute London. Founded by Arizona State University, King’s College London and UNSW Sydney, TEDI-London offers a Global Design Engineering degree that aims to educate students on the importance of understanding what clients need in real-world situations, as well as the relevance of ethical, environmental, social and cultural aspects of engineering design, all taught by experienced tutors and industry partners at the institute’s new Canada Water campus. Next to broad technical knowledge, you will develop your creativity, problem-solving and team-working skills. TEDI-London has a range of scholarships to support you financially, too, including an upskilling and retraining scholarship for individuals who have been in the workplace for more than three years. Book an Open Day or apply at tedi-london.ac.uk

Strengthen your skills while working in Scotland

(Edinburgh Napier University)

The demand for diverse and adaptive skill sets in Scotland is increasing, with employers constantly seeking new talent. Graduate Apprenticeships (GA) at Edinburgh Napier University respond to industry skills shortages by offering new and existing staff in Scotland the opportunity to earn a fully funded university degree while developing their skills in their job. There is no maximum age limit, no tuition fees for the apprentice or employer, and people can apply based on formal qualifications, work experience or a combination of both. Expect high-quality, work-based learning, leading to fully funded degree qualifications in high-demand sectors such as cyber security, electrical & mechanical engineering, data science and more. Graduate Apprentices spend 20% of their time at university and 80% applying their learning in the workplace. This flexible, work-integrated experience allows employers to reduce recruitment costs, develop talent and improve retention, while the employee can enhance their skills, progress their career and get a degree without sacrificing time and financial commitments. napier.ac.uk

