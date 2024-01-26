If you’ve pledged to make new healthier habits as part of your ‘New Year New You’ resolutions, look to Feel’s high-grade vitamins, supplements and functional beauty products to promote visible youth-boosting results and kickstart your wellness journey.

Feel’s position as a leading brand in the wellness space is well secured. With a reputation for innovation, Feel launched the first Vegan Pro Collagen to the supplement market featuring Vecolal®: a 100% cruelty-free, gluten-free and non-GMO collagen.

Clinically proven in 3 human trials to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles in just 28 days,

Feel Pro Collagen is a skin-plumping powerhouse. What’s more, 80% of users say they saw a significant improvement in their skin elasticity, hydration and suppleness, making it a supplement beneficial for all complexions wanting to prevent and address signs of ageing.

The impressive results are down to science. Collagen Type 1 is responsible for keeping skin smooth and plump, as well as hair and nails strong and healthy. Unlike other animal and marine collagen sources, Feel Pro Collagen replicates human collagen Type 1 perfectly - leading to exceptional results.

But what is collagen, and why is the Vegan Pro Collagen superior to others on the market? Let’s explore…

What is collagen?

Collagen levels naturally decline from around age 25, so it’s essential to replenish your body’s supply of collagen to support healthy ageing (Feel)

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, making up 30% of all protein. It plays a key role in the structure, elasticity and hydration of skin, as well as keeping hair and nails strong and healthy.

The bad news is collagen levels naturally start to decline from around the age of 25. This is further negatively impacted if you make poor diet and lifestyle choices. Hence, common signs of ageing, like fine lines and wrinkles and loss of firmness start to appear as we get older.

But the good news is that taking a high-grade supplement, like Feel’s Pro Collagen, can stimulate the production of collagen. And because collagen helps you maintain plump and smooth skin, replenishing it can lead to younger-looking skin.

How to replenish your collagen

Feel Pro Collagen comes in two delicious flavours; Peach & Strawberry and Pineapple & Grapefruit (Feel)

Feel’s Pro Collagen comes in delicious, flavoured powders. Choose from strawberry-peach or pineapple-grapefruit that can be mixed into water, or added to juice, a smoothie or even porridge in the morning. For those with hectic routines, there are also cherry-flavoured gels you can take on the go. It’s that simple to boost your collagen daily.

Find out more

Why choose Feel Vegan Pro Collagen

Whether you have a plant-based lifestyle or not you’ll benefit from choosing these alternative supplements over animal or marine collagen.

1. Animal collagen differs from human collagen as it has its own unique amino acid profile, whereas vegan collagen alternative replicates the human Type 1 collagen (the collagen responsible for healthy skin, hair and nails) perfectly. It therefore supplies the exact radio for building collagen naturally in your skin.

2. Vegan collagen alternative doesn’t have any unpleasant aftertaste or odour compared with animal and marine collagen. It’s plant-based so there’s no chance of heavy metal contamination that can be found in animal bones and soft tissue.

3. Vecolal® has a molecule size of 112 Dalton, which means Feel Pro-Collagen absorbs 4 times better than marine or animal collagen – with no loss in digestion.

4. Feel Pro-Collagen is further boosted with plant-based powerhouses that are backed by science to promote the production of collagen. You will have heard of vitamin C and ginseng, but asiaticoside has been used for centuries in Asia.

The results

Sarah before and after taking Feel Pro Collagen for 28 days (Feel)

The anti-ageing benefits of taking vegan collagen speak for themselves. In a VeCollal® trial, Pro Collagen increased collagen production in the body by 135%. Put simply, it clinically shows to double collagen production in just 2 days. Hence, why users saw such youth-boosting results with a reduction of fine lines and wrinkles after a month’s use.

Rachel before and after taking Feel Pro Collagen for 28 days (Feel)

Nutritionist, Jennifer Hanway loves the skin-transforming benefits of taking these supplements. ‘I have recommended collagen to my clients for years and I love that there is now a vegan alternative,’ she says. ‘I also love the taste, the pineapple flavour is not overpowering. It tastes very clean and there’s no aftertaste like with other collagen products.’

Save 20% off Feel Pro Collagen

Now couldn’t be a better time to start investing in your skin, as The Independent readers can get 20% off Feel Pro-Collagen and other Feel products. Simply, enter INDCOL20 when prompted at the checkout.

Shop now