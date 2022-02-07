Gigi Hadid has apologised for causing a “commotion” with her comment underneath Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

On Monday 31 January, the 33-year-old singer revealed that she and rapper A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child.

The duo shared the news during an outing in Harlem, New York City, during which Rihanna was photographed in a long pink puffer jacket that was unbuttoned to show off her pregnant stomach.

On Thursday 3 February, Rihanna posted more photos of her baby bump on Instagram with the caption: “How the gang pulled up to Black history month.”

Hadid, who is friends with the singer, sparked rumours that she was expecting twins after she commented: “three angels”.

The remark prompted many fans to think that Hadid was referring to Rihanna and a pair of twins.

However, as she later clarified, she was referencing the singer, A$AP Rocky, and their child.

“I just caught word of this commotion,” she added underneath her previous comment.

“I meant rih / rocky / baby lol [sic],” she added.

Hadid’s original comment garnered more than 25,000 likes and hundreds of replies.

Many of Rihanna’s close friends commented on the post to congratulate her.

Filmmaker Amarachi Nwosu wrote: “Mama Ri! We are so happy for you Queen.”

Models Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid as well as Nicki Minaj, Kehlani, Ludacris, pro tennis player Naomi Osaka, and photographer Mario Sorrenti were among others to drop heart emojis and kind messages on Rihanna’s post.

“Baby Fenty is on the way y’all! Finally!” one excited fan commented.

Another person added: “I’m in awe. RIHHHHHHH, I am SO overjoyed for y’all this is such a Blessing Man.”