Cheryl reunites with former Girls Aloud bandmates at mutual friend’s wedding

Cheryl has reunited with her Girls Aloud bandmates for their friend’s Simon Jones’s wedding this weekend.

On Saturday (9 September), the singer was seen at the music publicist’s wedding in The Royal Horseguards Hotel alongside Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle, and Nicola Roberts to celebrate Jones’s marriage to his partner, Rich.

The Girls Aloud stars, who split in 2013, featured the women alongside the late Sarah Harding, who passed away from breast cancer in 2021.

On the day of the wedding, the former bandmates posed together alongside friend Arthur Gourounlian, who shared a photo of the five of them on Instagram.

In the photo, Coyle is seen wearing a belted white dress while Cheryl wears a green caped gown with silver embellishments.

Roberts is seen in a silk green dress with lace detail while Walsh is in a white dress covered with red roses.

Gourounlian captioned the post, “And just like that… Reunited. Celebrating Simon & Rich.”

It has since garnered more than 17,400 likes and hundreds of comments from Girls Aloud fans.

“I have NEVER been more jealous of ANYONE in my life,” wrote one person.

“Gorgeous and Sarah shining down,” added another.

The wedding comes after the four women took part in a 5k run to celebrate Harding’s life and raise money for breast cancer.

Harding died aged 39 in September after revealing she had breast cancer which had spread to other parts of her body.

Speaking at the charity race in London’s Hyde Park last summer, Cheryl said of Harding’s death: “To be honest, I’ve never experienced or anticipated this grief.

“You know, I’ve lost grandparents when I was younger and I lost a friend when I was younger but nothing like this, the feeling of shock and disbelief and it still lingers now to be honest. I still can’t quite believe it’s real.”

When asked if a Girls Aloud reunion without Harding could be a possibility, Cheryl told the PA news agency: “It hasn’t even been a year. It doesn’t feel like she’s gone at all.”