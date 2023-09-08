Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sophia Bush may have split from Grant Hughes, but she refuses to let one of her wedding dresses go to waste.

Bush was one of the attendees at Beyoncé’s last shows as part of her Renaissance World Tour at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday 4 September. To abide by the silver dress code the singer set, Bush dug up the dress she wore at the afterparty of her wedding to Grant Hughes.

The dress was an ombré paillette mini dress, courtesy of New York City bridal designer Cristina Ottaviano, and originally helped Bush channel the disco ball theme of her wedding afterparty, she told Vogue at the time. The outlet described it as a “wearable disco ball,” and Bush called the afterparty look “very country western glam”.

For the concert, she paired the dress with tall black boots and an off-white cowboy hat.

“Speaking of @beyonce…” Bush wrote in an Instagram post after she attended the concert. “The queen said ‘wear silver’ and we said ‘yes ma’am.”

She continued: “She called her #Renaissance ‘a place to dream/escape/to feel free/adventurous/to create a safe space/without judgement/a place to be free/to scream/release/feel freedom/a beautiful journey/exploration.’ Can confirm.”

The silver dress code came from Beyoncé’s request for fans to wear the colour in honour of her birthday on 4 September. The “Cuff It” singer turned 42 on Monday and had asked fans to wear the colour in honour of the zodiac period Virgo season for the final dates of her world tour, which began in May.

“Virgo season is upon us,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 – 9.22.”

“We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy, Virgo season together in the House of Chrome. See you there!”

Last month, Bush changed her name on Instagram to remove her married surname Hughes. The switch came amid reports that the two had split after 13 months of marriage. According to People, Bush filed for divorce on 4 August.

A source told the outlet: “Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during Covid through their love of community service. They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.”

Less than two months before the reported divorce, Bush had made a tribute post to Hughes in honour of their one-year anniversary. “Best decision of my life,” she wrote in a now-deleted post. “It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favourite. Happy Anniversary.”

Hughes had also made a post of his own for the special occasion on Instagram, which has since been taken down. “Happy first anniversary, my love,” he wrote. “What a full, beautiful, dynamic, exciting, growth-filled year we’ve had together. I truly love doing life with you!”

“As the card I gave you this morning said: ‘There are seven billion people on this planet. You are my favourite.’”

After sharing a passage by writer Rachel Signer, he added: “Ecstatically excited for all the adventures ahead!”

Before Hughes, the actress had previously married her One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray in 2005. The couple divorced in 2006.