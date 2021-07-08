Girls win right to wear trousers to school after celebrities and MPs support petition

Girls at a single-sex school in Merseyside are now permitted to wear trousers after a petition started by pupils was signed by thousands of people, including MPs and celebrities.

The founder of the petition argued that Wirral Grammar School for Girls was “the only” one in the region that banned girls from wearing trousers.

Head teacher Elaine Cogan condemned the student for creating the petition, saying it was a “great shame” that they had not spoken to her as the matter was already under discussion.

In a letter sent to parents, she wrote: “I have spoken to this pupil and her friends but it seems that they believe that public action will force the board of governors to make a decision immediately.

“This is not how change takes place. This behaviour is unacceptable particularly when there is no need.”

Students had received support from BBC presenter Gary Lineker, DJ Annie Mac, author Caitlin Moran and former Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman.

Tweeting earlier this year, Lineker said: ““Why would anyone object to this . . . ever? Let them wear bloody trousers for crying out loud.”

The uniform policy will now be amended from September, with governors “unanimously” agreeing to this, according to The Times.

Campaigning group Let Clothes be Clothes, which was established to challenge gender stereotyping in children’s clothing, had been supporting the pupils.

Founder Francesca Mallen said they were “delighted” about the result, adding that it was a “great shame” that the student’s efforts to initiate change were not recognised.

She said: “The girls have shown excellent leadership skills, and have advocated a change to uniform that will benefit all pupils at the school.”

Moran tweeted: “SO GLAD about this result — it’s mad we were even debating it in 2021.

“More power to your elbow, girls - and especially now that elbow is clad in WHATEVER YOU FEEL COMFORTABLE IN.”

Elsewhere, Labour MP Mick Whitley called the outcome “a fantastic victory”.

Debate over appropriate uniform remains a contentious subject in many schools.

In 2019, Brune Park Community School in Gosport, Hampshire implemented a new uniform policy outlining that students were no longer allowed to wear hoodies to school as they could be “intimidating”.

And in the same year, Priory School in Lewes introduced a new gender-neutral uniform policy which dictated that all new students must wear trousers.

The Independent has contacted Wirral Grammar School for Girls for comment.