Gisele Bündchen shares birthday tribute for ex Tom Brady’s son Jack

Gisele Bundchen has shared her love for her ex-husband Tom Brady’s son, Jack, in honor of his 17th birthday.

The supermodel, 44, took to Instagram on Thursday, August 22, to wish her stepson a happy birthday. Bündchen – who also shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with the former NFL player – shared sweet throwback photos of herself with Jack as she penned a heartwarming message.

“Happy birthday to this sweet peanut,” she wrote over an old photo of herself smiling with a young Jack. She then posted a more recent image of the pair together, with her arms wrapped around the teen.

“Who turned into a beautiful, kind and incredible young man,” Bündchen continued. “We are so lucky to have you in our lives! Love you so much!”

Brady, who welcomed his eldest son with ex Bridget Moynihan, also paid tribute to Jack on his 17th birthday. The retired quarterback shared a carousel post on Instagram, which featured several photos of the father-son duo playing golf and an image of Jack posing with his siblings.

open image in gallery Gisele Bündchen shares birthday tribute for ex Tom Brady’s 17-year-old son, Jack ( Instagram / @gisele )

“Happy 17th birthday to the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful 17 year old I know. You are truly a blessing in my life and I am so grateful to watch you mature into a young man,” Brady wrote in the caption. “Your love of family, friends, school, athletics, hard work and dedication to everything you put your energy into are just some of your amazing qualities. I love spending every minute with you and I cherish our time together.”

He jokingly added: “Those are all my favorite things about you. My least favorite is that you can beat me in one-on-one now.”

“I love you always and forever, happy birthday, Dad,” Brady concluded the birthday tribute.

Brady welcomed his son, John “Jack” Edward Thomas Moynahan, with the Sex and the City actor in August 2007. The football star had begun dating Bündchen by that time, and the pair were married in February 2009. After 13 years of marriage, Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce in October 2022.

The former Victoria’s Secret supermodel has previously spoken about her close relationship with her stepson, and how she’s navigated co-parenting with Brady and Moynahan over the years. In a cover story for Vanity Fair published in March 2023, Bündchen said that she has a “great relationship” with Moynahan and has embraced Jack as her “bonus child”.

“Jack came into our lives and I felt so blessed and it kind of awakened in me this desire of being a mom,” she told the outlet. “I’ve always dreamed of being a mom, but I think that happened a little faster than I thought, because now I have this beautiful little angel that I get to care for and love.”

However, when it came to co-parenting with the Blue Bloods actor, Bündchen explained that her “goal” was to always ask: “How can I be the most helpful? How can I make it the easiest I possibly can?”

“I put myself in her shoes and I was like: ‘How can I support her?’” she recalled. “Because in the end of the day, we are team players in: ‘How are we going to do this so [Jack] can have the best life?’”

According to the model, her experience co-parenting Jack with Moynahan has helped her maintain an amicable relationship with Brady, as they navigate shared custody over their two children.

“We’re not playing against each other,” Bündchen said about her ex-husband. “We are a team, and that’s beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it.”