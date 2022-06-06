The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

(Getty Images for UCLA Institute )

Gisele Bündchen shocks fans with video of husband Tom Brady in his underwear

‘I was too stunned to speak’

Amber Raiken
New York
Monday 06 June 2022 17:14
Comments

Fans have been stunned by Gisele Bündchen’s latest video of her husband, Tom Brady, in a pair of grey underwear.

In her Instagram Story shared on Monday, Bündchen filmed the quarterback, as he was standing in front of a bathroom mirror and wearing a pair of boxer briefs. Brady could be seen smiling at the camera while his wife said: “Oh, somebody has new underwear”.

The 44-year-old football player then held a white towel up at the camera as the supermodel asked him to show his new underwear, which were from his apparel brand BRADY.

“Are those new underwear?” she asked, while laughing and moving Brady’s towel away from the camera. “Let me see your new underwear. See that BRADY brand underwear.”

She zoomed in on his chest and underwear, as Brady could be seen with his hand over his crotch. In the following story, she attached a link to his brand’s boxer briefs, set to be released on 9 June.

Recommended

On social media, fans expressed how shocked they were to see Bündchen’ clip of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player.

“Giselle posted a video of Tom Brady in his underwear and I was too stunned to speak,” one Twitter user wrote.

@giseleofficial posted a little bit too much of @TomBrady on her Instagram,” another wrote.

(gisele/Instagram)

Other people on Twitter said that they didn’t understand why Bündchen had shown Brady in his underwear in the first place.

“I’m not sure what Gisele and Tom Brady are pivoting to, but no thanks lol,” one wrote.

“Tom Brady really out here having Gisele film his hog to promote Brady brand undies on IG?” McCorkle [Mac Jones] would never,’” another said.

According to the clothing line’s official website, BRADY is the “first technical apparel brand to apply two decades of pro sports level innovation and engineering to create a system of clothing that performs across every activity”. Some of the items sold include shorts, sweatpants, sweaters, t-shirts, and socks.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in