Gisele Bündchen shocks fans with video of husband Tom Brady in his underwear

Fans have been stunned by Gisele Bündchen’s latest video of her husband, Tom Brady, in a pair of grey underwear.

In her Instagram Story shared on Monday, Bündchen filmed the quarterback, as he was standing in front of a bathroom mirror and wearing a pair of boxer briefs. Brady could be seen smiling at the camera while his wife said: “Oh, somebody has new underwear”.

The 44-year-old football player then held a white towel up at the camera as the supermodel asked him to show his new underwear, which were from his apparel brand BRADY.

“Are those new underwear?” she asked, while laughing and moving Brady’s towel away from the camera. “Let me see your new underwear. See that BRADY brand underwear.”

She zoomed in on his chest and underwear, as Brady could be seen with his hand over his crotch. In the following story, she attached a link to his brand’s boxer briefs, set to be released on 9 June.

On social media, fans expressed how shocked they were to see Bündchen’ clip of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player.

“Giselle posted a video of Tom Brady in his underwear and I was too stunned to speak,” one Twitter user wrote.

“@giseleofficial posted a little bit too much of @TomBrady on her Instagram,” another wrote.

(gisele/Instagram)

Other people on Twitter said that they didn’t understand why Bündchen had shown Brady in his underwear in the first place.

“I’m not sure what Gisele and Tom Brady are pivoting to, but no thanks lol,” one wrote.

“Tom Brady really out here having Gisele film his hog to promote Brady brand undies on IG?” McCorkle [Mac Jones] would never,’” another said.

According to the clothing line’s official website, BRADY is the “first technical apparel brand to apply two decades of pro sports level innovation and engineering to create a system of clothing that performs across every activity”. Some of the items sold include shorts, sweatpants, sweaters, t-shirts, and socks.