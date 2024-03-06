Gisele Bündchen cries when asked about Tom Brady divorce

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gisele Bündchen has gotten emotional looking back on her relationship with Tom Brady.

The supermodel’s upcoming interview with Robin Roberts will air on Thursday 7 March on Hulu titled IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain. In the trailer for the interview, Roberts brought up how Bündchen previously likened her split from the retired NFL star to the “death of a dream”.

Roberts then asked: “How are you?” with Bündchen responding: “Well, when you say…” before breaking down.

Bündchen went on to admit that she needed a second to compose herself as she turned away from the camera and said: “Sorry, guys. I don’t know. Can I have a little moment?”

The interview trailer then cut to Roberts changing the subject and asking Bündchen about co-parenting their two children – son Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

“I think there’s easier days than others, and I can only control what I do,” she said.

Roberts later inquired about Bündchen’s current love life, asking: “[Would you] be able to open up your heart again to someone?”

Bündchen played coy and simply replied: “Ummm.” She then added: “Where my heart is now is where I am right now. I’m living my truth, and I’m not apologising for it.”

However, elsewhere in the interview, Bündchen mentioned that from “everything” she’s experienced with love in the past, it made her realise “what I want and what I don’t want”.

Bündchen, 43, previously opened up to People about the many challenges she and her family have faced in the past year. “It’s been very tough on my family. It’s been a lot - in every area of my life,” she said in the interview published 18 September.

Within the last 12 months, Bündchen has navigated co-parenting her two children with her ex-husband. Before their divorce, which was finalised in October 2022, she relocated her family to Florida for Brady’s three-season stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Since moving on from her 13-year marriage with Brady, Bündchen explained that she’s relied on meditation and daily exercise to help her through difficult times. “I work out every single day,” she said, noting how her workout routine includes a mix of walking, yoga, and lifting weights.

In 2022, Bündchen and Brady announced they were divorcing after 13 years of marriage. In a social media post shared on 28 October 2022, the former couple revealed they had finalised their divorce, just weeks after it was reported that they had each hired divorce lawyers.

Brady shared the news that the longtime couple had filed for divorce in a statement shared to his Instagram. The move comes after it was previously reported that the athlete and former supermodel had hired divorce lawyers.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalised our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” he wrote. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the centre of our world in every day.

“We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”