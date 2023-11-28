Give the gift of an unbeatable break with TUI this winter season

Now that the holiday season is here, TUI is inviting customers to unwrap the joy of travel with a range of destinations. TUI has been committed to delivering seamless, tailored travel experiences combining an ideal blend of relaxation and immersion for your next big adventure.

Where better to bring in the holiday season than Santa’s own hometown? The Santa Claus Village is located in Lapland’s capital of Rovaniemi and has been Father Christmas’ official residence for many years.

But it’s not just Reindeer you’ll find there, Lapland also happens to be a fantastic vantage point to see the enchanting Northern Lights and take a husky ride, making it a truly unforgettable wonderland experience for the whole family.

Indulge in the Mediterranean charm of Crete - Greece’s largest island. Lined with pristine beaches and crystal waters, it’s a perfect destination for sun soaking and relaxation.

Or if you fancy a step back in time, there’s plenty of culture and history to be discovered on the island, with the crumbling palace of Knossos open for intrepid explorers to visit.

Few cities are as instantly recognisable and iconic as the Big Apple, particularly during the holiday season where it’s served as the backdrop of your favourite Christmas films.

Take a fabulous morning stroll through Central Park before enjoying a shopping spree down Fifth avenue. After that, whisk yourself away to the hottest show on Broadway before staying out into the early hours – it is the city that never sleeps, after all.

A land of breathtaking landscapes, rich history and vibrant culture, Vietnam has plenty to see.

Sailing past the floating villages of Halong Bay, trek through the hills of Sapa or venture through the old and new cities of Ho Chi Minh City - whatever you decide to do, there’s plenty of secrets to uncover.

