Glastonbury: What are the rules on taking alcohol to the festival?

Glass bottles are not permitted inside the festival

Saman Javed
Thursday 03 November 2022 16:49
Comments
Glastonbury 2023: Five tips to better your chances of securing tickets

Glastonbury is set to return for its 51st year in 2023, after tickets for the famous festival went on sale on Thursday.

While coach and ticket packages went on sale today (4 November), there will be an opportunity to buy general admission to the festival on Sunday (6 November).

If you’re a first timer at the music festival, you may have some questions about whether it is permissible to bring your own alcohol, and how much.

You might also be wondering what the accomodation options are. Should you camp or splash some cash and glamp? (Here’s our handy guide for whatever you decide).

Here’s everything you need to know about bringing alcohol to Glastonbury for next year’s festival.

Can I bring my own alcohol to Glastonbury?

It’s no secret that buying alcoholic drinks during a festival can be a pricey affair. On its website, Glastonbury states that it will have plenty of vendors for festivalgoers to choose from, but they can expect to pay “London prices”.

If you’re keen to save money during the event, it’s a good idea to consider bringing your own alcohol – which is permitted.

However, the rules around just how much alcohol you may bring are vague.

On its website, festival organisers state that you must not bring an amount “considered beyond reasonable personal use”.

This rule is in place to deter people from attempting to take large amounts of alcohol inside the festival to sell, but considering it’s a five-day event, the amount of alcohol you may bring in for “personal use” is likely to be lenient.

Is all alcohol allowed?

The festival does not restrict which types of alcohol may be brought in, but glass bottles are forbidden.

“All glass bottles will also be confiscated – you must decant all contents into alternative bottles before you come to site,” the website adds.

