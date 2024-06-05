Glen Powell reveals the secret to finding love, according to his parents

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Glen Powell has opened up about his parents’ secret to finding love.

On Wednesday 5 June the Anyone But You actor appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show where he talked about what advice his parents, Cyndy and Glen Powell Sr, gave him about romance after the pair have been married for more than 40 years.

“You know they do give me love advice ‘cause I do think love surviving that long in this world is really tough,” he said on the show. “I think you do have to have some tricks.”

“I think for them the thing that they always tell me is, ‘You gotta find somebody with a sense of humor,’” he continued. “You know, life is inevitably gonna have highs and lows but you always have to have somebody that can see the silver lining, the bright side of things and just the humor whether it’s good or bad.”

This isn’t the first time the actor’s parents have been brought up. Last month when Powell was attending the screening of his new Netflix movie Hit Man, the two were joking with him on the red carpet.

While posing for photos on the carpet his mother was holding up a sign that read, “Stop trying to make Glen Powell happen.” His father, Glen Sr, stood on his other side, holding a sign with the words: “It’s never gonna happen.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor said this is pretty common behavior for them. “Well, my family – always my mom and my dad – are known for kind of trolling me a bit,” he told the outlet.

He also added that the specific messages his parents wrote on the sign were from negative tweets.

“I don’t read tweets but my parents read tweets – so if you’re talking s***, know that my parents are reading those tweets,” Powell said.

“They thought that was going to be a funny idea so I loved it,” Powell added. “Even though they troll me, they support me in every way.”

Although Powell is currently single there were previously rumors that he was dating his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney. While filming the movie Powell and his now ex-girlfriend, Gigi Paris, had broken up. Meanwhile, Sweeney is engaged to fiancé Jonathan Davino. In April, the two revealed in an interview with The New York Times that they leaned into the dating rumors for the film's sake.

“The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry. Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry,” Powell told the outlet. “That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart.”

Sweeney even mentioned coming up with extra opportunities to make public appearances together as the dating rumors continued to circulate.

“I was on every call. I was in text group chats. I was probably keeping everybody over at Sony marketing and distribution awake at night because I couldn’t stop with ideas,” the Euphoria actor explained. “I wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film because, at the end of the day, they’re the ones who created the entire narrative.”