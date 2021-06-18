Glossier to open a permanent make-up store in London

Make-up brand Glossier has revealed it is opening a new permanent store in London.

It comes after the hugely popular pop-up store in Covent Garden had to be cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The London pop-up ran from November 2019 but was forced to close just weeks later in March 2020.

Despite the premature closure, it was Glossier’s most successful pop-up of all time.

In the ten weeks the shop was open, more than 100,000 visitors were welcomed into the store and the company saw its highest average daily sales of any of Glossier’s offline locations.

Company founder and owner Emily Weiss has now revealed that a permanent store will be opening in the capital.

In a blog on the brand’s website, Weiss revealed the brand has plans to open three new permanent stores in Seattle, Los Angeles and London - “returning to places and communities we know and love”.

Weiss wrote: “We closed all our doors on 13 March, 2020 to support public health, hoping the pandemic would run its course in a matter of weeks... and then months.

“Now, as parts of the world begin to emerge from the worst of the pandemic, the world of Glossier is ready to exist again in 3D.

“I’m excited to share that we’ll be opening three all-new, permanent stores, starting in Seattle this August, followed by Los Angeles in the fall, and London in the winter.”

The London shop will be the brand’s first permanent store to open outside of the United States.

Weiss said: “In London, we’ll be following our most successful temporary store of all time with our first-ever permanent international flagship.”

No official date has been set for the opening, but the brand suggests it will be sometime in winter 2021. The location of the new permanent London store has not yet been revealed.