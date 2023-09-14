Go fashion forward with the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4

With Huawei’s announcement of its latest model of smartwatch, the Watch GT 4 has confidently adopted a new philosophy, by evolving and taking inspiration from the classics.

By taking some of the iconic design elements of bespoke watchmakers, Huawei has effectively blended the charm of traditional craftsmanship with the allure of modernity and convenience to boot – elegant and sophisticated timepieces that are made for working professionals who are focused on style, comfort and health.

But don’t take Huawei’s word for it. Sir Mo Farah, the multi Olympic running gold medalist, and Pamela Reif, the inspirational global fitness and health icon, can both attest to the Watch GT range’s impressive functionality and ongoing activity tracking.

The Watch GT 4 is available to purchase from Huawei’s online store (from £229.99, Huawei.com). For a limited time, customers can pick up a complementary pair of Freebuds SE 2 (£39.99, Huawei.com) when purchased as part of a bundle.

With seven colourways to choose from, finding the right GT 4 couldn’t be simpler and if that’s not enough, Huawei also has over 25,000 digital watch faces to choose from, giving users plenty of choice to match their look.

To find out more about Huawei’s latest watch range and which model is right for you, keep reading below for more details.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 46mm: from £229.99, Huawei.com

(Huawei)

Display resolution: 466 x 466 pixels (PPI 326)

Battery life: Up to 14 days

Water-resistance: 5 ATM, IP68

Weight: 48 g (excluding strap)

The 46mm model of the GT4 not only evokes classic design with its octagonal watch face, but boasts a wide suite of apps and compatibility with both iOS and Android devices.

A large, robust display also offers plenty of visual fidelity with a pixel-per-inch density of 326 to make it functional as well as stylish. Huawei’s latest TruSeenTM and TruSleepTM technology also make it a practical device for health monitoring, with daily heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking respectively.

Its far-reaching Bluetooth capabilities also means that the GT4 can communicate with your smartphone from up to 100m away - even being able to take calls with a supported microphone and speaker.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 41mm: from £229.99, Huawei.com

(Huawei)

Display resolution: 466 x 466 pixels (PPI 352)

Battery life: Up to 7 days

Water-resistance: 5 ATM, IP68

Weight: 37 g (excluding strap)

In contrast to its larger counterpart, the Huawei Watch GT 4 41mm brings a sleek and pristine aesthetic with its pendant design - fashioned to resemble statement jewellery pieces while retaining a level of practicality that balances active living with an eye for style.

Huawei’s latest model has also developed its other health monitoring capabilities, such as menstrual cycle management, which intelligently analyses and learns the user’s physiological indicators to predict menstrual periods for those looking to plan ahead.

Functional sports, activity and calorie trackers also ensure that users have a regular reading of information to help improve their health, set meaningful goals for their activity and provide a comprehensive breakdown of their activity on a daily basis. Users can even set challenges, earn rewards and reach new milestones in their health.

