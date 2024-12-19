The 2025 Golden Globes gift bag is worth $1 million — here’s everything inside

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The contents of the 2025 Golden Globes gift bag have been revealed with just a few weeks to go until the 82nd annual awards ceremony.

This year, the contents of the famously opulent gift bag that’s given to nominees has doubled in value, boasting $1 million-worth of gifts.

The luxury lifestyle publication Robb Report was put in charge of curating the lush goodie bags yet again, adding extravagant overseas hotel stays, facelift vouchers, and expensive cigars.

“This year’s collection embodies the pinnacle of luxury, offering recipients an extraordinary journey through bespoke craftsmanship, exclusive experiences, and iconic brands that define excellence,” Luke Bahrenburg, Robb Report’s president and Penske Media Corporations’ head of luxury sales, said.

“From meticulously curated travel adventures to rare, indulgent treasures, every detail reflects our commitment to celebrating the best in class.”

Elite attendees will be sent home with a brown suede Atlas Bespoke Weekender Bag designed especially for this year’s celebration. The Ultimate Gift Book will be stashed inside each bag, outlining each of the available presents alongside their value for guests to pick and choose from.

open image in gallery Each guest will receive a special-edition Atlas Bespoke Weekender Bag with the Ultimate Gift Book inside ( Atlas Bespoke )

Travel enthusiasts will be pleased to find all-expenses-paid-for trips to faraway destinations such as Turks and Caicos, Indonesia, the Caribbean and Australia. Private flights to visit the Northern Lights in Finland ($48,000) and resort stays in the Bali Jungle ($5,800) will be offered with certain recipient limitations.

open image in gallery Beau Domaine’s $209 Fluid Cream will be availble to all 100 participants ( Serge Chapuis )

Meanwhile, beauty obsessors and fashion afficiandos can revel in the high-end material offerings that include everything from Coyuchi’s organic-linen and sateen sheets to an $11,400 custom Italian-made NB44 suit, a $15,000 NordicTrack Ultira 1 treadmill, and a $1,400 Oxygen Facial at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

open image in gallery One lucky guest will receive a $272,000 wine tasting and dining experience with Liber Pater ( Liber and Pater )

Any celebrity guest with more of a refined taste for cigars and spirits will have the option to take home rare bottles of alcohol or indulge in preset tastings abroad. This year, foodies have the opportunity to be wined and dined by Liber Pater in Bordeaux, France or take home a trio of their 2015, 2018, and 2019 vintage bottles. A trip with Casa Komos Brands Group to Tequila, Mexico is also on the table for a single participant as well as a $2,000 bottle of Komos XO tequila.

Here is a full list of the available gifts.

Travel and Experiences

ACX Access and Helsinki Citycopter: A private flight and stay in Finland to see the Northern Lights ($48,000, available to one recipient) The Reserve at Grace Bay by Beach Enclave: Three-night stay in a beachfront villa in Turks and Caicos ($507,492, available to nine recipients) Celestia Phinisi Yacht: Five-day luxury yacht charter throughout the Coral Triangle in Indonesia ($60,000, available to all 100 participants) JOALI BEING: Five-night stay and wellness experience in the Maldives ($33,800, available to 50 participants) L’Ermitage Beverly Hills: One-night stay in a Beverly Hills suite ($1,500, available to all 100 participants) Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve: Three-night stay in the Bali Jungle ($5,800, available to three participants) Round Hill Hotel and Villas: Three-night stay in a 6-bedroom Caribbean estate villa ($35,000, available to one participant) The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman: Five-night stay in a Grand Cayman resort ($55,000, available to all 100 participants) The Tasman, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Hobart: Two-night stay and whisky experience in Tasmania, Australia ($4,935, available to five participants)

Beauty, Apparel, and Wellness

BEAU DOMAINE: The Fluid Cream ($209, available to all 100 participants) Coyuchi: A choice of decadent organic-linen or cotton sateen sheets ($572 – $1,392, available to all 100 participants) CurrentBody: A cutting-edge LED Light Therapy Face Mask Series 2 ($469, available to all 100 participants) Dr. Simon Ourian: A non-surgical Stemcell Facelift ($40,000, available to one participant) EXPONENT: Vitamin C Serum and COQ10 ($98, available to all 100 participants) FEMMUE: A kit of flowery skin-care essentials ($290, available to all 100 participants) FORWARD__Space: A personalized, dance-focused workout and wellness experience ($15,000, available to 25 participants) La Prairie: Pure Gold Radiance Concentrate serum ($935, available to 40 participants) NB44: A custom-designed suit handcrafted in Italy ($11,400, available to three participants) NordicTrack: A cutting-edge NordicTrack Ultra 1 treadmill ($15,000, available to four participants) Perfumehead: An exquisite small-batch fragrance from the award-winning LA Collection ($615, available to 50 participants) The Maybourne Beverly Hills: Oxygen Facial ($1,400, available to 10 participants)

Wine, Spirits, and Cigars

Casa Komos Brands Group: A rare bottle of Komos XO tequila ($2,000, available to 10 participants) Casa Komos Brands Group: The celebrated collection of Reposado Rosa, Añejo Cristalino, Añejo Reserva, and Extra Añejo ($950, available to 15 participants) Casa Komos Brands Group: A sustainability-minded trip to the Komos Foundation in Tequila, Mexico ($5,500, available to one participant) Davidoff Cigars: A humidor made for travel ($440, available to 20 participants) Isle of Harris Distillery: A bottle of The Hearach Single Malt Scotch Whisky and/or Isle of Harris Gin ($90 and $150, available to all 100 participants) Liber Pater: Wine tasting and dinner experience in Bordeaux, France ($272,000, available to one participant) Liber Pater: A trio of ultra rare 2015, 2018, and 2019 vintages ($34,8000, available to one participant)

Earlier this month, Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut announced the nominees across all categories with Ariana Grande, Pamela Anderson, Glen Powell, and Adam Brody hitting the leader board for the first time.

Between John M. Chu’s movie adaptation of the storied Broadway musical Wicked to Brady Corbet’s historic drama The Brutalist, many films will be vying for more than one trophy throughout the night.

The 2025 Golden Globes will be held on January 5 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Viewers can watch the ceremony, which is set to begin at 8 p.m. EST, on CBS or stream it on Paramount+.

The full list of TV shows, films, and actors nominated for Golden Globes can be found here.