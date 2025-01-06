Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted sitting together at the 2025 Golden Globes amid rumors the couple is expecting their first baby together.

Inside The Beverly Hilton Hotel, the makeup mogul and the Dune star were photographed giggling at a table next to each other with their backs to the camera. The two have been dating for just over a year now since they went public with their relationship in September 2023.

Jenner was absent from the red carpet before the 82nd annual ceremony, while Chalamet arrived posing in a suit adorned with a thin blue scarf that paid homage to his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

Speculation the 27-year-old, who already shares two kids with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, was pregnant with her third baby arose just a few days ago after the star posted a TikTok in which she covered her stomach with a shopping bag the entire time.

In the video posted to her page on December 30, Jenner sat with her 6-year-old daughter, Stormi, and her 6-year-old niece, Chicago West, as they gave a haul of all the beauty items they bought at Ulta.

Fans immediately noticed the big bag blocking Jenner’s stomach, prompting debate over whether or not she may have been hiding a baby bump.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were pictured looking cozy at the 2025 Golden Globes ( Penske Media via Getty Images )

Jenner and Chalamet have yet to respond to the rumors.