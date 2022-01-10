Pepperidge Farm, the creator of Goldfish, has announced a new line of significantly larger snacks, Goldfish Mega Bites, to the confusion of people on social media.

Prior to the launch of the new snack, which was revealed to be larger-than-normal Goldfish crackers, Goldfish shared a tweet on 7 January, reading: “Something mega is coming…”

On 10 January, the new addition was made to the line of Goldfish, which the company claimed is “specifically for adults”.

In a press release, Pepperidge Farm explained that Mega Bites, which will be available in two flavours, sharp cheddar and cheddar jalapeño, are 50 per cent larger than regular Goldfish. The company also called the cracker a bigger and bolder “reboot” of the classic Goldfish that kids have enjoyed for more than six decades.

"This is the first time Goldfish has created a snacking experience specifically with ‘Grown Up’ tastes in mind,” Janda Lukin, chief marketing officer of Campbell Snacks, said.

“We’re at the start of a new chapter for the brand and are expanding our offerings and appeal to all age groups - in the college dorm, snacking at your desk, wherever that is these days - while remaining a snack for all families,” she added. “We’re excited to keep creating bold and playful snacks and experiences.”

However, people on Twitter have expressed confusion over the new range of Goldfish, since many noted that they have already been fans of the snack.

“Imagine sitting in the Pepperidge Farm office and seriously thinking that regular Goldfish don’t appeal to adults and then thinking that it’s because they’re not big enough,” one wrote in response to the announcement.

Another said: “Goldfish has ALWAYS been an adult snack. You almost NEVER see kids eating them because as snacks go, it’s quite a bit more pricey. I don’t get it.”

“I think Goldfish already appeal to adults?” someone else tweeted.

Others Twitter users said that they aren’t encouraged to buy the new crackers just because they’ve been “specifically” created for adults.

“Trust me I’m 34 and the regular-sized ones are just fine,” one person tweeted, while another said the new product was “unnecessary” considering they “don’t know a single adult to whom goldfish crackers don’t appeal”.

The Independent has contacted Pepperidge Farm for comment.